Teenagers giving up their summer holidays to help the poor

The girls will be volunteering in Ghana

Three friends from Newry are flying thousands of miles around the globe to help some of the world’s poorest people.

Sarah Rooney (19), Katie Magill (18) and 16-year-old Sinead Heaney (16) plan to give up their summer holidays next year to do voluntary work in Ghana.

But they now face the mammoth task of raising more than £5,000 to fund their month-long trip.

Katie is studying biology at Queen’s University and hopes to build a career in medicine, while Sarah is training to be a teacher at St Mary’s University College.

Youngest of the group Sinead has just passed her GCSEs. She plans to return to Newry High School for A-levels and wants to eventually study medicine at university.

The girls hope their voluntary work will give them valuable experience for their future careers as well as a chance to do something worthwhile.

Sinead explained: “We are all really looking forward to it, even though we are aware that it will be a huge culture shock.

“Sarah will be volunteering in two schools, assisting teachers as they navigate their way through a severe lack of teachers and overcrowding in classrooms, while also teaching English, a skill vital to the children’s success in later life.

“Katie will spend half of her trip acting as a medical volunteer in the local hospital in a range of departments, from paediatrics to A&E.

“The other half will be spent in the local nursery, helping with childcare and teaching English to the young children.

“I plan to spend the month in the local hospital, working across a range of departments and helping the healthcare staff manage the high volume of patients while working in an underfunded system.”

The girls are making the trip through The Mighty Roar, a family-run business which organises volunteering placements around the world.

Before they head off, however, they each have to raise £1,800 to cover the costs of their trip. They also want to help buy resources for the projects they will be working with.

Sinead said: “We have each planned a fundraiser and we have also set up a GoFundMe page, mostly to cover the costs of our trip.

“The schools and kindergartens we will be volunteering in are not only understaffed, but underfunded.

“To make sure the children get as much out of the experience as possible, we want to bring supplies — simple things that we take for granted like pencils and colouring books and footballs, things which these children don’t have access to.

“We are doing this completely independently and hope to fly out at the start of summer. We appreciate any support we can get.”

If you would like to support the girls, search for them on GoFundMe