Teens caught up in businessman’s ‘gun’ rampage left ‘traumatised’

A Larne businessman who went on an angry rampage on Halloween night with a weapon has been ordered to complete 75 hours of community service.

Gerald Samuel McFaul was captured on video footage last year, waving what looked like a handgun, demanding to know the whereabouts of a male.

The 46-year-old had initially been charged with making a threat to kill but that was dropped.

Instead the ‘vigilante’ confessed he had the firearm with intent to cause another person to fear that unlawful violence would be used against them.

The court has already been told how police received a 999 call alleging how two women, which included the defendant’s daughter, had been assaulted. On hearing the news a furious McFaul threatened “to commit murder”.

Later on, another 999 call came in, this time from a teenage boy who said he had been approached by McFaul, who was carrying a gun and shouting at him.

Cops searched his home in Blackthorn Rise in Larne, but nothing was found. Later, during police interviews, McFaul admitted he had been out with a BB gun.

“How were they [the group of teenagers] to know it was a BB gun? At face value it would look like a real gun,” the judge told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court last week.

“One can imagine that they would’ve been extremely concerned to be presented with an adult who was, as far as they were concerned, armed with a genuine firearm.”

District Judge Nigel Broderick said this was a “classic tale” of someone taking the law into his own hands and, by doing so, McFaul had ended up in court.

“I think, in all the circumstances, the appropriate sentence to reflect the serious nature of the offences is an element of community service.”

But the parents of one of the teenagers threatened said the sentence was not enough.

“He pulled a gun on those kids, which looked like a real gun at the time, and threatened them,” one parent said.

“They didn’t know what even happened that wee girl. They don’t even run about with the young fella he was looking for.

“The sentence is absolutely laughable, shocking, for how serious that was.”

The parent said all the teenagers have been badly impacted by their ordeal.

“Every one of them have had counselling and suffered anxiety. Our child went out to Belfast one day and the whole side of their face, they’d lost feeling and power in it.

“We went up to hospital and they had our child on heart monitors and all the rest of it and then they said it was an anxiety attack.

“It’s hard for us to have to see that. At that age they shouldn’t have any problems like that to deal with. They are kids.

“He didn’t even know who they were. He’s just taken it out on whoever he’s seen first. It was an imitation gun, but the kids weren’t to know that. When I saw the video, it looked like a real gun to me. And in the darkness and then at their age as well...”

Sunday Life contacted McFaul for comment but got no response.