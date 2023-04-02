Television legend Sarah Greene: I’ve only ever had fun when I’m in Belfast

Host of new BBC quiz show being filmed in Belfast says it’s like a homecoming and she only ever has fun here

Telly legend Sarah Greene — in Northern Ireland filming new BBC quiz show The Finish Line alongside Roman Kemp — has said being based here is like a homecoming for her.

She revealed she has fond memories of Belfast because her late husband Mike Smith’s mother was from the city and she has been a regular visitor over the years.

Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene on set of The Finish Line

Former Going Live! host Sarah (65) told Sunday Life: “I have family connections to Belfast and I’ve always caught up with family over here, my mother-in-law Barbara was my roadie when I was on tour with the Ulster Symphony Orchestra going all the way around the province.

“We were playing The Snowman, it was leading up to Christmas and Howard Blake was actually conducting so it was very special and whilst I was on that tour, I got to meet all members of Mike’s family that I didn’t know and they all showed up for the big night at the Ulster Hall, which was the last night. So, where I’m staying now I can see that building.

“Then, to go to the other extreme, I can also see the (Grand) Opera House where I was also on tour, I performed with Lesley Joseph and Myleene Klass and we did The Vagina Monologues.

“And until you’ve sat the three of you on a stage in Belfast and had 3,000 ladies shouting certain words that you’re asking them to repeat after you, you haven’t lived.

“Then quite a few years ago I switched on the Christmas lights in Belfast which was an unforgettable experience because it was like the whole city had turned up.

“So what I’m really saying is that I’ve only ever had fun when I’m in Belfast. When they started to talk about this series and I was lucky enough for them to ask me to be a part of it and they said, ‘We’re going to be recording in Belfast’ I was just absolutely thrilled to bits.”

Sarah Greene with her old Going Live! co-host Phillip Schofield — © © Phillip Schofield/Instagram

Sarah was speaking exclusively to Sunday Life backstage at BBC Northern Ireland’s Blackstaff Studio as recording got under way for the major new daytime quiz.

The production was brought to Belfast by Derry-born television supremo Michael Kelpie, the head of Potato TV, who make hit programmes like The Chase, Beat The Chasers and Ninja Warrior UK. It is being made in partnership with Nice One Productions, headed by Chris Jones. In The Finish Line, which will air on BBC1 later this year, contestants from all around the UK have jetted in to compete for a cash prize in quiz-fuelled races across a custom-built racetrack set.

Capital radio star Roman (30) is the lead presenter and just days ago they began recording the first run of 25 episodes. It will be broadcast over five weeks later in 2023.