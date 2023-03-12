Tell me what you know, pleads dad of Co Down man missing since 2006

Raymond Kelly holding a missing person's appeal leaflet outside the old Pat's Bar in Belfast, where his son was last seen

The father of missing man Martin Kelly has urged those who know what happened to his son to “bite the bullet” and get it off their chest.

Speaking ahead of what would have been Martin’s 39th birthday this week, Raymond Kelly said there were ways of passing on information anonymously without going to the police.

Holywood man Martin has not been seen since he left Pat’s Bar in the Sailortown area of Belfast on New Year’s Day 2006. Raymond believes there are people living in the north Down area who have information that could help solve the disappearance.

Martin Kelly

“I would say to them, has your conscience not caught up with you by now? It has been a long time. Can you not just give that information?” he asked.

“This is not going away. It’s going to keep appearing in the papers, and I have been told it’s annoying those who know what happened to Martin.

“There are people who would wish it would go away and there are people who it is affecting psychologically, but it’s not going away. It’s as simple as this: bite the bullet, open your mouths and get it off your chest.”

Raymond added that individuals did not have to go to the police.

“There are members of the clergy, MLAs, or even contact me with that information. It doesn’t have to be in person — it can be via an unsigned letter,” he said.

“There is a wide range of people in Holywood, Newtownards, Bangor and Belfast who have taken up an interest in Martin’s case. There is anxiety over the police handling of the case, but they want me to keep pursuing it and pushing it.”

CCTV footage of Martin on the night he vanished

In June 2020, a confidential call to a missing persons helpline named someone who would be able to tell the PSNI what happened to Martin.

But Raymond said officers refused to share details of who the named individual was.

He has said he believed his son, who was last seen on CCTV heading towards the Lagan footpath after leaving the bar, was murdered rather than going into the water.

The handling of Martin’s disappearance is due to be investigated by the Police Ombudsman.

The last police statement said the investigation remained open and urged anyone with information to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.