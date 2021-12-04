Temple tribute to ex-champ Reid

A life-size statue is to be erected in the centre of a Co Down village of former world champion road racer Brian Reid.

The granite replica of Reid is to be placed in the centre of Temple roundabout, between Carryduff and Ballynahinch, as a tribute to the history of the famous Temple 100 road races — 100 years after they were first held.

Living legend Reid is to be immortalised on a TZ 250cc Yamaha, his world championship-winning bike in 1985 and 1986.

The statue of the ex-champion, who lives in Banbridge, is the idea of the Sam McBride Temple Motorcycle Club’s charitable trust.

The late Sam McBride was, for many years, the driving force behind the Temple road races until they were halted. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Temple club.

In addition to the life-size replica of Reid, an informational monument etched in granite is also to be erected in the adjacent car park for locals and tourists to view, providing a brief history of the Temple club and a detailed illustration highlighting the five different circuits used for the Temple 100 Road Race over the years.

This granite monument will also honour by name the eight riders who sadly lost their lives racing at the Temple.

The Sam McBride Trust was formed by his son Joe McBride and charity events organised by the trust have secured funds to help with the monument’s payment.