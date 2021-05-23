Terror gang recruited man with learning difficulties

A South East Antrim UDA ‘commander’ has been condemned for recruiting a man with special needs into his gang.

The child-like vulnerable adult was taken advantage of during recent loyalist rioting in Newtownabbey and encouraged to throw petrol bombs at police.

Sources in the Rathcoole estate, where the violence occurred, said the disabled man was sworn into the UDA by a criminal who they disparagingly refer to as ‘Skidmark’.

The thug, and two of his cronies, have been the source of recent trouble in the area, organising last month’s anti-protocol riots, extorting builders and beating up drug dealers who do not pay protection cash.

They have also come under fire from UDA veterans for ordering them to attend loyalist protests in north Belfast, Carrickfergus and Ballyclare.

A rioter about to throw a petrol bomb at police

Skidmark further threatened a young father who was badly burned by a petrol bomb during the recent Rathcoole violence not to attend hospital.

But his biggest crime in the eyes of the community was to recruit a vulnerable adult and order him to riot.

“Genuine loyalists are disgusted that Skidmark got this man to join the UDA and then sent him down to Cloughfern corner to throw petrol bombs at the police,” said one local.

“The fella has the mind of a child and he innocently thought that the riot was all a game. He had no idea he was being taken advantage of.”

A masked Skidmark was filmed during the clashes hijacking a car while wearing a distinctive white top.

He was spotted waving the same jumper over his head during an outdoor party in the changing rooms area of Rathcoole last weekend to celebrate Rangers winning the Scottish football league title.

Locals said Skidmark had SEA UDA drug dealers selling cocaine to teenagers after the drunken get-together.