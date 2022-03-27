Tesco manager pleads guilty to £2,000 fraud

This is the Co Down fraudster who confessed to abusing her position as a supermarket manager to swindle just over £2,000.

Janine Patricia Brown pleaded guilty to one count of fraud back in November 2020.

Newry Crown Court was told she abused her position at Tesco to falsely claim she was entitled to a refund of £2084.

After her admission, the prosecution asked for five similar offences to be ‘left on the books’, and that was granted by the judge.

A defence lawyer suggested the case could proceed to sentence.

But when the judge was told Brown, from Lakeside Villas in Castlewellan, had a previous conviction for “financial impropriety’’, he said he would wait for a report to try and establish the motivation for the offence.

The case was adjourned until the end of May.