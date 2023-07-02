The Belfast pop-up food stall set to star in Rick Stein’s new BBC show: ‘My body went into shock’

Belfast market stall owner welcomes special visitor as TV personality drops by

A popular pop-up restaurateur has told of her nerves and delight at introducing legendary celebrity chef Rick Stein to Filipino food.

Nallaine Calvo (33) says her body “went into shock” after discovering she would be cooking her native cuisine for the celebrated TV chef.

Stein visited her pop-up food stall, Kubo, in the trendy Trademarket on Belfast’s Dublin Road as part of a new BBC cooking show.

Nallaine Calvo

Ms Calvo said she thought an invitation to take part in the show was junk mail at first, telling Sunday Life: “I just thought, ‘Oh that’s spam, we’re just a dinky little micro business, there’s no way he would be reaching out, this is spam’.

“I got the email while I was on holiday so I didn’t think too much about it, they said he would be going around the UK trying out different spots and asked if we would like to be involved.

“Rick Stein wasn’t huge in Canada when I was raised there so I didn’t grow up with him, I knew who he was but I didn’t grow up with him the way a lot of people in the UK will have done.

“I showed my partner and some of my friends and family and they all just started freaking out, I was kinda like, ‘Ok, chill, how big of a deal can it be?’

“Then I started doing some research and found out more about him and his restaurants over the years... he’s like pre-Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay.

“Then it started to really sink in, I realised it was legit and replied to the email, I didn’t really know what to expect.”

Ms Calvo said Rick made a point of visiting her stall on his own before the crew had arrived and later enjoyed a Kamayan, a traditional Filipino communal feast, with her friends and family.

Rick Stein enjoying a Kamayan

She continued: “He came down on a Sunday and it was a really fun day, he came on his own before the crew got there and was really lovely.

“It gave everyone a chance to meet him without the cameras, my partner was here with a bunch of my friends to sit and eat with us so he could get the spirit of Filipino food.

“I got talking to him and he’d never had Filipino food before, that’s when my body sort of went into shock, I was alright with all the restaurants and fame he had but this was pressure.

“I started getting nervous because I knew it needed to be top notch, we’re confident in our food but obviously we were hoping he would love it.

“He tried a few different things and we ate all together, we built a Kaman over two tables and it was a lot of fun.

“It was really chill, we kinda forgot the cameras were there, he was really interested in knowing about Filipino food in Northern Ireland.

“We spoke a lot about what it was like to open in a city where Filipino food was not really known very well.

“He was interested in the community too, it was pretty cool, it was actually really inspiring as well and he gave me some good advice.”

Nallaine and Rick during filming

Nallaine, born in the Philippines in 1989, grew up in Toronto, Canada, before moving to Belfast with her partner Paul in 2018.

With his help in the kitchen the business quickly grew in popularity and eventually led to her grabbing a spot in the popular Trademarket open-air business space.

“I moved here for love,” she added. “The funny thing is the majority of expats I’ve met here, whether they’re Canadian of Filipino or from elsewhere, they either came here for work or for a partner.

“It was just me in my flat at the beginning, my partner would help me out on the weekends but it was mostly me doing everything.

“Now we have a team, we’re not a big team, just a small little group, but we just kind of dish it all out together.

“People have been amazing since we started, we have a group of regulars now which is really lovely.

“We also have plenty of people who come down who are curious about it and some of our stuff on the menu like banana ketchup.

“It’s a niche cuisine so I never know if we’re going to be busy or not, but every time people come down and we’re flat out it reinforces that we’re doing something right and we’re extremely grateful for everyone who comes along.

“I would like to have a restaurant one day, people seem to want more and more, but it’s all timing and luck. That’s what’s so great about Trademarket, it kind of helps us test the waters.”

Kubo is to feature on Rick Stein’s new BBC Two show which is due to air next year.