The Belfast shop that has become top spot for Christmas selfies thanks to TV star Paul Moneypenny’s grand design

Belfast shoppers dazzled by his festive display

The display has more than 6,000 lights

Paul in the window of Noblett's of North Street

He wowed his way to the semi-finals of Alan Carr’s Interior Design Masters, and now Paul Moneypenny’s Christmas display is dazzling shoppers in Belfast.

Noblett’s Of North Street has become THE place for festive selfies and family photos thanks to manager Paul’s stunning work.

He has impressed some of the interior design world’s biggest names with his bold schemes and starred in numerous TV ad campaigns.

The 34-year-old also launched his Paul Moneypenny Interiors Wallpapers collection with Arthouse.

His creative flair is now on show for all to see in his day job as manager of Noblett’s.

Seven Christmas trees, including one upside down, and 6,000 fairy lights adorn the shop’s windows.

Inside there’s a 20-foot Christmas tree greeting customers at the door and numerous festive displays.

Paul and his team picked up a Belfast City Council award for best festive window display last year, and this year he reckons they have gone one better.

“North Street is quite a dark and dreary part of town, so it is nice to try and brighten it up,” he said.

“This year, as ever, we have gone all out and have 10 trees in the window.

“People come just to see the displays, and every day you can see the cars slowing in the street as drivers look at it.”

Paul hopes the display will not only bring joy but also provide inspiration for people decorating their homes.

“The response has been fantastic. Inside the shop we have a 20-foot tree which people say is like something you would see in Harrods,” he said.

“Families are coming in and getting their kids’ photos taken in front of it.”

Inside the store

Paul is happy in his day job in Belfast despite the fame he enjoyed when appearing on Interior Design Masters.

With his first wallpaper collection now selling around the world, he is putting the finishing touches to a second collection due to be launched in the new year.

He said: “Alan Carr actually asked me on the show what my dream was, and I told him it was to have my own wallpaper.

“When stocking the shelves in the shop, I always thought that one day I wanted to be putting one on display with my name on it.

“My new collection is a celebration of pattern, texture and colour. I have tried to create something a little bit out there and a little bit different but which is still liveable for people.

“It is a chance for me to let my creative juices flow. There is a little bit of me in every roll.”