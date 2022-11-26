The best ‘Ma’ in the business: Olivia Nash left ‘speechless’ at award for her 60 years of acting

Much-loved star tells of her surprise at honour

Olivia at the awards as she was announced the Lifetime Achievement recipient

Olivia with her award, her daughter Patricia Marcus, on-screen daughter Alexandra Ford and Vanessa Feltz

One of Northern Ireland’s best-loved comedy actresses was left speechless on stage last weekend when presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In an incredible career spanning over 60 years on stage and screen, Olivia Nash (80) was gobsmacked when presented with the honour at the Local Women Business Awards in Belfast’s Europa Hotel last Saturday night.

The award-winning star, best known for playing the character ‘Ma’ in Give My Head Peace, admitted: “I had no idea. It was such a surprise I nearly fainted.

“I was genuinely so flabbergasted I didn’t know what I would say and I actually didn’t make a speech.

“It was a lovely night with many terrific awards which were really well deserved.

“I thought it had finished when they said they had to present a couple more and mine was one of them.

“I feel very proud and very humbled. I don’t think I have done anything special. I have been very lucky to be able to work at what I love.

“I have a terrific family and great friends and consider myself a lucky person.

“There are lots of people not in the public eye who do some terrific work and they aren’t recognised for it.”

Olivia’s modesty is one of the many reasons that the Northern Irish public have taken her to their hearts over six decades as a performer. She began her career on a high when she was part of the stage ensemble in the Group Theatre in Belfast with the late James Young.

In the early 1980s she made her radio debut in plays for BBC NI and then made the leap to television with The Billy Plays, acting alongside Kenneth Branagh.

She famously became a household name for her catchy Spar TV ad campaign “Fred There’s No Bread” at the end of the 80s.

But it was in 1995 that her hilarious character “Ma” in the hit stage and TV comedy Give My Head Peace really thrust her into our homes and hearts as a beloved star.

Away from acting she was honoured with an MBE from the late Queen in recognition of her dedicated support for the Northern Ireland Hospice of which she is vice president.

Having turned 80 this year, she recently recorded four Christmas TV specials with the Give My Head Peace team which Olivia assures is “very, very funny”.

The show will then go on its usual spring tour around Northern Ireland next March, culminating with a week in the Grand Opera House.

Olivia with her Give My Head Peace colleagues

Looking back over six decades as a performer she said it is her MBE awarded in 2006 for charity work and her theatre performance which gives her the biggest sense of pride: “That was a great honour.

“I still support the NI Hospice and bless them they need every penny they can get.

“There are lots of things I am proud of and I am very proud of the people I work with.

“I loved working with Brenda Palmer of the Theatre of Education and I feel very lucky to have been able to be part of that important work.

“Everybody is terrific in Give My Head Peace, we are like a family. I am very close to Ali (Alexandra Ford who plays Dympna), she is like a daughter to me, she really is.

“We’ve been sharing the same dressing room for 25 years now, no matter where we go with the show. Being on tour is great and I’m really looking forward to being back on the road next March.”

Women and men across a variety of industries and businesses were honoured during the glittering awards night hosted by Local Women magazine.