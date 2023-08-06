The Child Snatcher: Manhunt – Jennifer Cardy’s dad admits he wanted to kill murderer Robert Black

Schoolgirl’s parent relives trauma in new documentary

Pat and Andy with Jennifer (centre) and her brothers Phillip and Mark on a family holiday

The bereaved father of schoolgirl Jennifer Cardy has told how he would have murdered killer Robert Black if he had ever got hold of him.

Andy Cardy also expressed regret about buying the youngster a new bicycle for the school holidays in 1981 which she was out riding when she was snatched.

Jennifer Cardy (Picture by Pacemaker)

In a new Channel 5 programme examining beast Black’s crimes, Mr Cardy speaks movingly about what his family went through across four decades.

Describing the last time he saw his daughter, he said: “A little nine-year-old girl had just learned she could have her own bicycle. The last sighting I would ever have of our little girl was her hair sweeping around her face as she closed the door behind her.

“There was still some of the school holidays left and I wanted Jennifer to be able to enjoy travelling to her friends’ houses.

“My wife Pat says, ‘Don’t be buying a new bike. Keep it for a Christmas present’, and I says ‘No, better that she has it for the holidays’.

“Pat didn’t want me to buy that bike, and if I hadn’t have bought it, she wouldn’t have been out on that bike to be taken.”

Robert Black (Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press)

Notorious serial child killer Black snatched the schoolgirl from close to her family home in Ballinderry, Co Antrim, on August 12, 1981, before dumping her body at McKee’s Damn near Hillsborough.

Mr Cardy admitted in the TV show, to be shown tomorrow, he wanted to kill Black for a long time.

He said: “I got a call to go and identify Jennifer’s body. I can remember they opened the body bag and I had to be held up because I would have collapsed.

“Because she had been in the water so many days… I could not really identify her, so I asked [if they would] unzip the bag further down because I wanted to see her shoes. Then I knew it was her.

Detectives examining Jennifer's bike, which was found thrown over a hedge in Ballinderry

“I have to admit, and I don’t often tell this, but I have to admit that revenge was a big part of my life then.

“If I had have found out who had done what they did to Jennifer, I would have killed them. I mean that — I would have killed them.

“It was very important that he was caught. He could obviously do the same to another little girl.”

Delivery driver Black was convicted in 1994 of murdering three young girls: 11-year-old Susan Maxwell in Northumberland in 1982, five-year-old Caroline Hogg in Edinburgh in 1983 and 10-year-old Sarah Harper in Leeds in 1986. He is also suspected of murdering 13-year-old Devon schoolgirl Genette Tate in 1978.

It wasn’t until 2011 that he was convicted of Jennifer’s sexual assault and murder after decades of police work. Black died in Maghaberry Prison in 2016 aged 68.

In a half-baked confession to the PSNI, he explained how he might have carried out the murder, describing the crime scene perfectly.

Jennifer Cardy's parents Pat and Andy

Mr Cardy, whose wife Pat died last year, said: “We knew it would take years. They told us that and we were content to sit back.

“We knew the police were doing their utmost to bring this to a conclusion.

“We knew it would come to maturity in the end, and we left it with them to do that. He almost admitted that he had killed Jennifer.

“I was nearly sick in my stomach going to court. Would you like to look at the person who murdered your daughter?

“Pat and I often talked about how we wished we didn’t know and never had to look at the man who’d been caught.

“I had to sit watching this man, and he described why he liked little girls and not mature women.

“All I could do was sit and weep at the thoughts of what our child had gone through. It would have broken your heart.

“We knew the murder of Jennifer would not finish without an end result, and we always had that faith to know that the Lord would eventually revealed who killed Jennifer.”

Jennifer in 1981 (Picture by Pacemaker)

The Child Snatcher: Manhunt is on C5 on Monday at 9pm