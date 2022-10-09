The cross community beacons of hope helping people living on the street

I’m glad to see that I’m not alone in my deep-rooted concerns about the worsening, worrying and wearying face of Belfast, about levels of violence on the streets and about the plight of homeless people in the city.

As well as being inundated with social media messages, strangers have been stopping me in the street to say last week’s article about the state of the city centre touched a raw nerve with them.

Most people agreed with my concerns and believed that the city council must do more to turn the situation around and to help the homeless, though it has to be said that some folk were grossly unfair to the unfortunates who are sleeping rough in doorways and alleyways.

But I’ve also been made aware of some organisations who are trying their hardest to come to the aid of people in need.

I’ve heard uplifting stories about cross-community initiatives and about individuals who are going out of their way every evening to try to ensure that no more homeless people die and who shun any public thanks or recognition.

Read more Music against homelessness: Local stars including Brian Kennedy rock Europa Hotel in Belfast Telegraph gig

Their good work shines out like a beacon in the depressing darkness of a sometimes uncaring world. One of the people I’ve talked to is passionate Paul McMichael from Farset, who set an inspirational example on how to tackle the problems head-on.

He and his team run the Farset Hotel — formerly called a hostel — which provides a high standard of accommodation in 39 en-suite bedrooms catering for long stay homeless people and for shorter term residents.

On site they have access to social care services and guidance to other services on offer within the community like GPs as well giving advice on employment opportunities.

Farset, a 47-year-old charity working mainly in north and west Belfast, also help people with the move into their own places if and when they are offered to them which is not as easy as it sounds, according to Paul who says that they walk into homes which sometimes have bare walls and no beds.

“Two out of every three people who are homeless in Northern Ireland who are then given a property fail within three months and they are back on the homeless list again,” he said.

Paul, who has concerns about the Housing Executive’s recently published strategies on how to deal with homelessness, is at pains to stress that the general perceptions of what homelessness means are wide off the mark.

“A lot of people think homelessness is folk lying on a street corner or in a doorway rough sleeping every night but they also think they are affected by drugs and alcohol. Yes there is a rough sleeper community in Belfast city centre but it’s relatively small.

“But if you take homelessness across Northern Ireland the numbers run into thousands — as many as 10,000 — and in many parts of the province there is absolutely no homeless provision and if you’re homeless in the Causeway area or Newry you are coming to Belfast for help.

“Homeless in reality is someone who has lost their home in a fire or who has been affected by domestic violence which is a huge problem or a young girl who has been kicked out of her home by her parents because she has had a baby.

“At our Farset Hotel we have people here who are broken and how can you be homeless and not be affected by mental issues? There are high levels of anxiety or stress and self-harm or suicides. We’ve even had attempted suicides in here.”

Farset say they’re so under-funded that they have to borrow vans to collect or move on any furniture that has been donated to them.

They’ve established a clothes bank to assist anyone who arrives at Farset with nothing more than a carrier bag containing all their worldly possessions.

They’re also planning in the next few weeks to launch a new ‘wheels on meals’ type service for the elderly and for vulnerable members of the community.