‘The garage shook so I went outside… it saved my life’: Comedian John Linehan on cheating death on Bloody Friday

Comedian Linehan recalls how he cheated death on Bloody Friday

Comedian John Linehan has recalled being caught up in the most prolific day of IRA bombings IN the Troubles ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Friday this week.

Nine people were killed, including two soldiers and an RUC reserve constable, and 130 injured as a blitz of 22 bombs exploded across Belfast in under two hours on July 21, 1972.

Among those who dodged death that day was panto legend John Linehan.

He’s now a household name thanks to his character May McFettridge, but in July 1972 he was a 20-year-old apprentice mechanic at Dick & Co.

John was working at the firm’s garage on Donegall Street and was hoping to get out of work early to catch a ferry to England to visit his girlfriend’s family.

“I remember that morning there were bomb scares all over the place and we had to clear the cars out of the showroom. It was a scary time,” he said.

“Later I was replacing the clutch on a Fiat 500 and I had the thing jacked up about two-and-a-half feet off the ground. I was underneath it on a wee jack as there was no health and safety back then.

“The next thing there was a commotion out the front of the building, so obviously everybody went out to see what it was.

Bloody Friday 50 years on

“We were all out the front and, all of a sudden, the whole place shook and all the rust off the girders came down on all the cars.

“When I went back to the car I was working on, it had fallen off the jack — there were no wheels on the back — and the whole lot was on the floor.

“If I had not gone to see what was going on I would have been no more. I just went out to have a wee nosey and it saved my life. That night when we were on the Liverpool boat we were looking back on Belfast and you could just see smoke everywhere.

“I was never so glad to get out of the place because it was really brutal that day.”

When asked if he considered leaving Northern Ireland in the aftermath, John said: “I thought about it long and hard.”

The scene at the shops on Cavehill Road

His parents were also working in the city centre that day, but in a time before mobile phones and often unreliable landlines he recalled it was an wait to find out if they were safe.

“You just had to wait until you got home. There were no mobile phones, My mother had a landline but phones didn’t always work. You just had to go home and do a head count,” he said.

“Is it any wonder that people’s nerves are wrecked now? Some people never got over it.

“I’m just one of those people who thanks God for whatever happens because it happens for a reason. I didn’t let it worry me.”

The events of Bloody Friday are subject of an investigation and review by the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB).

A police spokesperson said of the status of the investigation: “Regrettably, due to the LIB caseload, we are unable to give any undertaking as to when these reviews will commence.”

The victims of Bloody Friday included soldiers Stephen Cooper (19) and Philip Price (27), who were among the six killed in the deadliest blast of the day at Oxford Street bus station.

The four others who died as a result of the bombing were William Crothers (15), William Irvine (18), Thomas Killops (39) and bus driver Jackie Gibson (45).

The aftermath at Oxford Street bus station

Three more people were killed by a bomb planted outside a row of shops on the Cavehill Road in north Belfast.

It would claim the IRA’s youngest victim of the day, 14-year-old Stephen Parker, and its oldest, Brigid Murray (65), along with 34-year-old Margaret O’Hare.

Victims campaigner and director of the South East Fermanagh Forum Kenny Donaldson, said: “Bloody Friday has never had the focus that it should have had.

“While we are some 50 years on it is important that this unsolved crime receives genuine focus and concern.”