The haunting of west Belfast: Spooky story of how family fled violent apparition in 1989

Violent ghost’s terrorising of family in their home saw news crews descend on scene for story that’s still unexplained to this day

Front page of the Andersonstown News on the Beechmount haunting

Reports of people being beaten up and having to flee their homes were an almost daily occurrence in the blood-stained Belfast of the 1980s.

But such attacks were usually carried out by masked men of one of the republican or loyalist paramilitary groups — not a violent black-clad Victorian woman who would suddenly appear out of thin air.

That is allegedly what caused the Skillen family to flee their home at 91 Beechmount Grove in west Belfast in June 1989.

The redeveloped Beechmount Grove today

The so-far unexplained experiences of the Skillens made front page headlines and TV news reports in June that year.

Father of the family, John Skillen, reported having his face slapped and his head smashed off the walls and fireplace of the house by the apparition, which suddenly started appearing in the house one day.

What happened was also witnessed by neighbours, friends and even a priest, who were drawn to the house by the bizarre happenings.

But the relentless cycle of tragedy during the Troubles, plus international events — such as the bloody end of the Tiananmen Square protests that month — meant the startling accounts of what was going on in the house were soon forgotten.

The Beechmount case has once again come back to public attention thanks in part to Irish podcast series Real Life Ghost Stories, and helped by members of the Fortean Times online forum, which collects and discusses accounts of strange phenomena.

It’s the second poltergeist haunting to have come back to the fore after the infamous alleged haunting at Queen’s University’s Alanbrooke Hall which made for a popular episode of hit BBC podcast series Uncanny.

The first mention of unusual goings-on at the long since demolished 91 Beechmount Grove appeared in a small news story on the front page of The Irish News on Wednesday, June 7, 1989.

The first report of the Beechmount case in The Irish News on June 7, 1989

Headlined ‘Belfast “ghost scare”’, it reported “100 men, women and children” had gathered outside the house upon hearing what was going on.

It told of older women reciting prayers, while one neighbour said: “I don’t know what is going on but it is beyond my understanding.

“I don’t know what is going on in there but one thing I know is that the man who lives there is not the panicky type.

“It must have been very strange to frighten him to these lengths.”

Following the report it wasn’t long before the cameras of UTV arrived, accompanied by reporter Ivan Little.

UTV's Ivan Little reports on the Beechmount poltergeist case

Local weekly paper the Andersonstown News kept up with the story and reported that Saturday how a number of priests had been called to the house to reassure the family.

It also recounted how the spectral woman had smashed a window, locked John in the toilet and knocked a glass from his wife Greta’s hand.

Tom Mallon, its ‘ghostbuster’ reporter, spoke to one neighbour who said: “This may all seem like a bit of a joke but this family aren’t the kind of people to make something like this up.”

While the daily media moved on, the Andersonstown News kept on the story, and within two weeks the haunting was so bad the Skillens fled the house, as reported on the paper’s front page.

Under the headline ‘In the name of God what do you want? No Respite For Haunted Family’, it told how the seven-strong Skillen family were now staying with relatives.

Greta Skillen pictured in the Andersonstown News

Greta said the Housing Executive was putting a new family in the property and had little sympathy for their plight.

“If we stay in the house at night, she’ll appear to my husband. He’s been thrown against the wall, my sons have been slapped around the head,” she explained to the paper.

“My husband asked: ‘What in the name of God do you want?’ And it said: ‘Get out!”

It also reported how a small group of people had maintained a three-week vigil outside the home where they recited the rosary.

John then wrote his own account of what the family experienced in a book entitled Number 91, A Belfast Ghost Story.

The book is now rare with copies offered for sale online recently at almost £100.

Number 91 A Belfast Ghost Story by John Skillen

Excerpts of the book were the basis of two episodes of Real Life Ghost Stories which looked back on the case.

In the self-penned work, Mr Skillen explained how he first saw the woman one night as he came out of the bathroom, but vanished as soon as she appeared, and he put it down to “light and shadows”.

Later that night, when he went to check the children hadn’t left the bathroom taps on before bed, he suddenly found the bathroom plunged into darkness and the door slammed behind him.

Mr Skillen was convinced he could feel the woman “stalk” around him before the door suddenly opened and he was met by his son.

This was the start of an escalation of unexplained activity in the house caused by the apparition which would quickly turn violent.

The physical interactions began with Mr Skillen having his hair pulled and face slapped as he tried to get to sleep that night.

The next night in one confrontation with the apparition, in the presence of his wife and her friend, it grabbed Mr Skillen and banged his head off the wall.

Mr Skillen recalled her unbelievable strength and how he was “just like paper in her hands”.

Another attack saw it grab his head and bang it off a radiator, and when another man came to his aid he was punched in the head by the entity and went flying across the room.

Similar incidents would happen over the following days with Mr Skillen being punched and even thrown into the air and against a wall.

The family would eventually leave the house on the advice of a priest who believed staying there would put them at risk.

Before they left a neighbour, Mikey, told Mr Skillen that his wife had seen an apparition in their home about a year before — the description exactly matching that of the woman attacking him.

In two further attempts to return to the house Mr Skillen was again violently attacked by the woman.

The occurrences at 91 Beechmount Grove have never been explained and the area has since been redeveloped.

It’s believed Mr Skillen and his wife have since passed away and the Skillen children do not wish to discuss the traumatic events of June 1989.