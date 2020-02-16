The story of music legend Sir Van Morrison's Moondance record

Though considered his masterpiece now, Astral Weeks did little for Morrison at the time. Under pressure from his record label, he needed to summon something special. Ralph McLean on the story of Moondance

Astral Weeks, the album now generally considered his true masterpiece, had been released to minimal praise two years previously. Certain influential rock critics like Greil Marcus and Lester Bangs had spotted its enigmatic beauty and raved about its beguiling mix of freewheeling jazz, folk and beat poetry, but mostly it had been met by a collective shrug of indifference from both journalists and record-buying public alike.

His great artistic statement having fallen, for now at least, on deaf ears, the 25-year-old singer found himself staring failure squarely in the face.

The word was his record company Warner Brothers would give him one more shot at glory but if the next album flopped there was every possibility they may well pull the plug and leave the so-called Belfast Cowboy cut adrift as he had been when his band Them floundered several years before.

To make matters worse, he and his new wife Janet Rigsbee (renamed Janet Planet in a fit of rare hippy exuberance by Van) were expecting their first, and only, child and the bills needed to be paid. The couple had reconvened to the bucolic beauty of Woodstock in upstate New York where Van would hang with members of The Band and gaze dreamily at the home of Bob Dylan wishing he could grab a slice of the songwriting success that everybody else in the area seemed to be enjoying at the time.

Van with his first wife, singer Janet Planet

He knew he needed to get on the radio. He appreciated for that to happen the downbeat and introspective cosmic stuff would have to be balanced out with some degree of commercial catchiness. He would have to change his style and fast.

Not for the first or last time in his career, the man born George Ivan Morrison was being forced into a corner and asked to deliver. As he always did, he came out fighting and Moondance was the result.

Moving into A&R Recording studios in New York in the summer of '69, he set his new artistic stall out immediately by jettisoning the jazz heads who'd graced the grooves of the last album and pulling back from producer Lewis Merenstein to effectively produce himself.

"No one knew what I was looking for except me, so I just did it," he explained later in typically economical style.

Armed with little more than a vague idea of what he wanted but firm in his belief that a more soulful, horn-based R&B sound was essential, he began to lay down tracks that are still among his finest to this day.

VAN MORRISON:IRISH SINGER.

With a flurry of deeply personal and affecting songs running one after another, his voice soars and his spirit flies mixing memories of his Belfast childhood with wider, horn-enhanced odes to spiritual enlightenment.

And It Stoned Me, a beautiful folksy sketch of an actual fishing trip he made as a 12-year-old in Ballystockart near Comber, sits side-by-soulful-side with heartfelt ballads like Crazy Love and would-be anthems like Brand New Day and Caravan. The title track Moondance was an old one, its author telling me that its roots could be traced back to an old instrumental jam from the mid 60s, but Van's band of soulful players pushed new life into its jazzy lungs, making a modern standard in the process. Even the Belfast Cowboy himself was impressed at its "sophistication" and the fact that even Sinatra could have had a blast at it.

He clocked up that elusive radio breakthrough with Come Running and if a song of more soulful, magical yearning than Into The Mystic has ever been written, then I for one have yet to hear it.

His wife Janet was still playing the artist's loving muse - a role she would eventually tire of, famously saying that it was "a thankless job and the pay is lousy!" - writing the sleeve notes and adding some serious sensuality to the pictures on the inner sleeve.

Revered rock photographer Elliott Landy snapped the enigmatic head and shoulders shot that graced the cover, telling me years later that he deliberately cut off the top of Van's head to hide a pimple that had emerged on the day of shooting. All things considered it was quite the package.

Released on January 27, 1970, in the UK and a full month and a day later in the US, Moondance the album barely set the world on fire, just scraping into the American top 30 and hardly bothering the British charts at all, but it got him noticed and marked out as an artist to watch.

Them (including Van Morrison):Jazz/Pop Group.

Over time, it's become the definitive statement of Van The Man as successful soul man. Registered three times platinum stateside by the mid 90s, it's the high watermark, commercially speaking, for Van as a hit-making, singer-songwriter.

Fifty years on it remains a masterful example of the genius of the man I'd call the greatest living artist on this island. It's got the Celtic mists of Astral Weeks but with an upbeat, catchy vibe all its very own.

Sir Van himself may maintain an ambivalent attitude to it at times, much of which is due to Warners owning it rather than him, but it's still an astonishing piece of work that's lost none of its power to move and groove me despite the passing decades. Van The Man may have been at a crossroads in 1970 but there's no doubt he took the right path in the end. For that we should all be eternally grateful.