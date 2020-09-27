The UDA and me: Mary McAleese on an unlikely bond with Jackie McDonald and how loyalist godfathers feared they’d be bombed on way to Dublin peace talks

Mary McAleese and her husband Martin (far right) are greeted by South Belfast UDA brigadier Jackie McDonald during a visit to Taughmonagh Primary School in 2005.

PARANOID UDA bosses feared they could be bombed on their way to Dublin to meet Irish president Mary McAleese in 2003.

The terror gang's leadership demanded that they travel in separate vehicles which they had checked for devices before setting off from Belfast.

In her newly published memoirs, Mrs McAleese reveals that the loyalists also travelled to the meeting in silence in case they were being bugged.

The sit-down was held at the Bank of Ireland's offices in the former Irish House of Lords in College Green in Dublin, where the bank's governor, Laurence Crowley, hosted a meeting of senior businesspeople, civil servants and media analysts from the Republic and representatives of the UDA and its UPRG political wing.

"It was the first ever serious engagement between a who's who of the Dublin establishment and the leadership of extreme paramilitary loyalism, and it was not without drama," Mrs McAleese writes.

"Getting the loyalists to Dublin proved more complicated than originally expected.

"(We) had arranged for a bus to pick them up, but they were worried that a bomb could take out the entire UDA leadership, so a convoy of people carriers was organised instead.

"All were thoroughly examined before leaving to ensure there were no bombs or listening devices.

"Despite the checks, the loyalists were so fearful of surveillance that they travelled in complete silence.

"One of them remarked at the impressive front door of the Bank of Ireland, 'The last time I was in a bank, I was there to rob it and was wearing a balaclava'. He did not elaborate further.

"The UPRG wished to develop as a political party, and we wanted to help them.

"As we had seen with Sinn Fein, and to a degree with the Progressive Unionist Party, it was easier to keep paramilitaries away from violence if they felt they had a voice in constitutional politics."

The series of meetings organised by solicitor Denis Moloney took place in the midst of a UDA feud.

Mrs McAleese's husband Martin visited Belfast and met with well-known loyalists such as Andy Tyrie and Sammy Douglas.

Sammy Douglas

"Over years of contact, Sammy Douglas became a solid friend," the former Irish president writes.

"We discovered he had a collection of fridge magnets, and for the fun of it I brought him back one of Pope John Paul II and one of the Vatican from our 2003 visit to Rome.

"He rang us one Christmas to say he was just coming out of Midnight Mass in Martin's old Catholic parish church, St Matthew's, which had been the scene of countless loyalist sectarian attacks."

In her new book, Here's the Story, she also tells how Martin struck up a friendship with UDA chief Jackie McDonald after meeting him on one of the final appointments of his trip to Northern Ireland.

Andy Tyrie

"Martin's sixth engagement that day was at Taughmonagh Social Club," she says.

"The ostensible purpose of the visit was to meet representatives of Dunmurry Young Men Football Club and invite them to bring a group to the Aras (the president's official residence).

"The place was forbidding, with graphic UDA murals and slogans not designed to make an Irish Catholic nationalist at ease.

"Martin was, to his surprise, greeted there by Jackie McDonald.

"It was their first meeting of many. They chatted for an hour about the kind of legacy they wanted to leave their children and how they could work together to deliver it. They agreed to keep in touch via Denis.

"As Martin drove out of the car park, the police officer who accompanied him said, 'The last time I was in that car park a sniper was shooting at me from the roof of the club, and the last time I met Jackie McDonald was in a raid on his home'.

"The UDA's violent internal feud had resulted in the deaths of two of Jackie's colleagues a few days previously.

"Leadership of the organisation was bitterly contested between competing factions concerned about the politics of a ceasefire and about control of their involvement in drugs and criminal activity.

"Martin was impressed that Jackie was willing to meet him in those frenzied circumstances, when Jackie himself was very much a potential target; and Jackie was impressed that Martin would talk to him in the absence of a ceasefire. Both were walking on thin ice, but to a vital purpose.

"Before he left, Martin was sure that Jackie was convinced that paramilitarism was a zero-sum game and that the future lay in consensus-based politics.

"He was right. On February 22, 2003, the UDA and UFF announced a one-year ceasefire."

The relationship saw the McAleeses help McDonald get an Irish passport so he could "visit Texas with a group from a Glasgow Rangers supporters' club" as well as using their business contacts to get funding for Dunmurry Young Men's Football Club, which she said left the UDA boss "in tears".

McDonald and members of the football club visited the Aras for lunch in the state reception room, where he presented Mrs McAleese "with a Rangers scarf, an Ulster flag, a bouquet of flowers and a bottle of champagne" - and her husband later handed McDonald "his newly minted Irish passport".