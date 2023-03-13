The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran reveals wedding plans after finding ‘The One’ in Belfast

Pop star and his fiancee met at Belfast Fashion Week

Pop star Siva Kaneswaran from The Wanted has revealed his winter wedding plans for later this year — 15 years after finding love in Belfast.

The Dancing on Ice star met his fiancee Nareesha McCaffrey when he was booked as a model by Belfast Fashion Week owner and organiser Cathy Martin in 2008.

She told Sunday Life how the pair clicked behind the scenes after shoe designer Nareesha jetted in from England and Siva arrived from Dublin to strut his stuff on the catwalk.

Cathy explained: “We booked Siva and his brother Kumar and as male models they were fantastic, and Nareesha was working backstage as an assistant, literally putting shoes on models kind of Cinderella-style.

“I was there the night they met and I’m so delighted for them and in a room full of models, he chose Nareesha because, not only is she absolutely gorgeous, but she also has that sort of fairy dust sparkle.

“She came over from England to work backstage as an assistant but ended up becoming a shoe designer in her own right.

“I’m just delighted that they are very happy, still together and it’s a lovely love story not only to come out of Belfast city but Belfast Fashion Week as an event.

“Their eyes met and they fell in love without me — I didn’t introduce them — but I guess my only intervention was bringing them both together at the event, so if I played Cupid a little bit in bringing them together, then I’m very happy with that.”

Siva Kaneswaran and Nareesha McCaffrey

“I don’t know if I need to get a hat or not but I’m still very proud of them and very happy for them.” Siva was 18 at the time — a year before finding fame with pop group The Wanted.

He said: “I saw Nareesha first. Straight away I thought, ‘She’s “The One.”’ I couldn’t keep my eyes off her.”

The pair have been engaged for a decade, when he surprised her with a bespoke 3ct diamond ring in autumn 2013.

But now the 34-year-old pop star, voted off Dancing on Ice last week, will get his skates on when it comes to his wedding.

He said: “It feels very natural and right. After Covid, we said to ourselves, ‘Whatever we want to do, let’s take action towards doing it now’.”

Nareesha (38) revealed her wedding plans to Hello! magazine as she joked: “It’s about time, isn’t it?”

She continued: “I think it’ll be more special now than if we had done it two years ago, five years ago, or even 10 years ago.

“I didn’t have an idea of what the wedding would look like before, but now I can envision it.

“We want a winter wedding. We just need to find the right venue before setting a date.”

The Wanted before the death of Tom Parker, far left

The couple are based in Los Angeles but will be returning to the UK for their big day as Nareesha’s family is there and Dublin-born Siva’s folks are a short hop away.

Siva hopes his fellow The Wanted stars Jay McGuiness, Max George and Nathan Sykes will be involved in the wedding, which will be all the more poignant following the death of bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away from a brain tumour in March 2022.