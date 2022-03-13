‘These people have all been robbed of their lives… it’s like a bad dream’

Lisburn missionary’s charity fills 30 lorries with essential supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Poland — and he’s only just getting started

Aid from Northern Ireland is already making a big difference to Ukrainian refugees offered sanctuary in Poland.

In one of the biggest ever responses to an emergency appeal, a local charity filled 30 40-foot lorry containers with essential items for the thousands of people who have fled Putin’s invasion. In addition, £140,000 was donated in seven days, the money being used to buy food and other basics.

Colin Tinsley, from Lisburn’s Hope for Youth Ministries, flew to Poland on Wednesday to organise the distribution of the aid.

He has also been visiting refugee centres to hand over items directly to women and children.

“Half the aid is going to people in Ukraine, where there is the biggest need, and the other half to refugees in Poland,” he said.

“The Polish people are really getting behind [the relief effort] to help in any way they can, giving rooms in their homes or their businesses to the refugees.

“We have been to four or five camps in Warsaw in the past couple of days.

“Yesterday, we were at one in what was like a big exhibition centre where around 7,000 people were staying.

“It is just full of mattresses on the ground and a woman standing in the middle of it, making a big pot of soup.

“We have been handing over clothes and teddy bears to children and to mothers.

“The mothers are going through the clothes and sharing them with each other. The teenagers look at you as if to say, ‘Is that meant for me?’. Their reaction is priceless.

“You can see in their faces they are grateful — these people have had everything taken from them.

“Every spare space in Warsaw, from garages to warehouses, is full of refugees.

“It is very emotional. One of our lorry drivers has found it especially hard.

“These people have been robbed of their lives.

“The kids should be in school and the dads should be with them.

“It’s just like a bad dream, but its real and its happening.”

Seven of a total of 30 lorries packed full of clothes, toys and other items have already arrived in Poland.

Local haulage firms are providing the vehicles for free..

Colin, whose wife Joanna is Polish, makes regular trips to the country as a missionary.

He travels to eastern Europe five or six times a year, setting up youths camps and working with Henryk Podsiadly, from the Warsaw-based Joy Foundation.

Henry established a food ministry supporting the poor in and a camps ministry focused on the many children in orphanages.

He has contacts across Poland and is working with Colin to ensure the effective distribution of aid across Poland to a range of refugee centres.

Colin had just returned from Poland after a three-week Christian youth camp last weekend when he found himself getting back on a plane to help with handing out the local aid.

Speaking to Sunday Life from Warsaw, he said: “As a Christian, to help others is what God would want me to do. I just dropped everything to do what I can.

“Last night, we came across a group of 12 people — 10 children and two adults — who had been walking for four days to get to the Polish border. That was very emotional. It is hard to watch.”

Colin has been blown away by the public’s reaction to the refugees’ plight.

“We were totally overwhelmed by the response in Northern Ireland from right across the community,” he said.

“Donations came from schools, churches, sports clubs, businesses, individuals and families. It really united us as human beings.”

Restaurants, cafes and hotels in Poland are giving free meals to the refugees and supporting them.

“The three essential things people need are clothes, food and shelter.

“Thanks to the response from the people of Northern Ireland, we have been able to hand over clothes and now food is the big problem. For that we need funds.

“We are astonished that £145,000 has been donated in a week. Every penny of that will be spent on food for the refugees.”

To continue to support the refugees, the charity is seeking further donations. If you can spare anything, please help.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/helping-ukrainians-taking-refuge-in-poland