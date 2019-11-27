They're on fire! Snow Patrol get saucy for charity on Sunday Brunch

Rockers Snow Patrol are getting saucy for charity after launching their very own range of hot and spicy condiments.

The Bangor rock royalty have teamed up with Belfast hot sauce makers Rock A Doodle Do to produce a range of sizzling sauces inspired by some of the band's songs.

The brainchild of drummer Jonny Quinn (47), the charity sauces contain some of the hottest chillis in the world including the Carolina Reaper.

On popular ITV programme Sunday Brunch earlier this month, singer Gary Lightbody, appearing alongside Game Of Thrones star Conleth Hill, took on the hottest sauce in the range.

He told host Tim Lovejoy and chef Simon Rimmer: "Our drummer Jonny Quinn put all this together, he's the hot sauce expert.

"There are four different types and they're all named after Snow Patrol songs. This one is called Disaster Button and that might explain a lot about how hot it is.

"Jonny loves his hot food and it was an idea of his to try and raise some money for charity so everything (from sales) goes to charity."

After trying the Disaster Button with a tortilla chip, Gary immediately exclaims "Oh Christ! Oh my goodness, man down! I've never had it before" while desperately reaching for a drink of water.

Proceeds from the sale of the sauces - named Disaster Button, Don't Give In, If There's A Rocket Tie Me To It and Chocolate - will be donated to the charity Music For All.

Gary Lightbody on Sunday Brunch

The organisation helps to bring musical instruments and music lessons to people from all ages and backgrounds who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

Drummer Jonny said: "I'm a proud chilli head. I've been a massive fan of hot sauce for many years and touring the world with the band has allowed me to try some of the finest and fiercest on the planet.

"It's made me a chilli connoisseur and a bit of an expert in all things spicy and now I want to share my passion for exciting tongue-tingling tastes.

"Working in collaboration with flavour maestro Dave, I've created four extraordinary chilli sauces using only the best natural ingredients for deep flavour notes.

"My chilli sauces offer various degrees of heat intensity, bringing complex new taste baselines to all your favourite foods. Not only are they tantalising taste buds, they're also backing budding musicians."

The man behind the sauce is founder and owner of Rock A Doodle Do, David Kernaghan (43), who grew up in the same neighbourhood as Gary Lightbody and says he is delighted to be collaborating with the Snow Patrol stars.

He said: "The last few weeks have been really busy, it's been ridiculous. I grew up on the next street from Gary a long time ago but this has been all Jonny's idea.

"It must be just over a year ago a friend of the band got in contact and they were looking to do something a little bit different to raise money for charity. I sent out a couple of bottles of our sauces and the next thing I had a photo of them all eating breakfast in LA with my hot sauce!

"They liked my business profile especially as rock music inspires a lot of the names of our hot sauces like Can I Play With Mangos, Fear The Reaper and Master Of Peppers.

"I met them at the Odyssey last year to decide what we were going to do. We sent out a few samples to them and their friends, etc and they loved them. So this year we produced a proper range with the idea of all the money going to charity.

"I really like the Don't Give In because it's a properly spicy and hot barbecue sauce which I find is hard to come by."