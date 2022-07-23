Thief drove stolen jeep into owner

A man who stole a jeep from a car dealership and knocked the owner off the bonnet as he sped away from the forecourt has been jailed.

Donald Brian McComb was handed a 28-month sentence. A year of that will be spent in jail and the rest under supervised licence conditions.

The 36-year-old was high while behind the wheel of the stolen Kia Sportage in August last year.

The judge told him that given the manner of his dangerous driving, he was “fortunate” no one was seriously injured.

McComb had already pleaded guilty to a number of charges including burglary of McWilliams Cars Sales in Portadown, aggravated vehicle theft and assaulting owner Terry McWilliams.

Last week he appeared in court in Craigavon via video-link from prison. A prosecution lawyer described how McComb broke into a locked office and stole the keys to the jeep and another vehicle.

The owner, Terry McWilliams, heard him start the Kia and stood in front to try and stop him driving off, but McComb accelerated and “did not brake,” striking Mr McWilliams who went up the bonnet and was thrown to the side.

Police then received a report of a suspected drink driver who almost caused crashes at two roundabouts when he pulled out in front of traffic without stopping.

One witness described how the silver jeep flew past him and went through a red light, but around half a mile down the road, he spotted the Kia “crashed in a hedge”.

A man matching the description of the thief was seen walking in a field beyond the hedge, and when cops arrested him it turned out to be McComb.

The court heard the offences were aggravated by McComb’s “extensive record” of 128 convictions, including entries for assault, burglary and dangerous driving.

A defence lawyer said while McComb “cannot offer any explanation of rationale” for the incident, “he has expressed regret and remorse”.

Because of time already spent in prison, McComb has about two months left to serve before he is released.

The defendant was also banned from driving for three years.