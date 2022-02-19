Third man named in foxhound cat kill case

A huntsman with an address in England is facing a court summons over the case in which foxhounds from a Co Down club allegedly killed a pet cat, a court has heard.

The Iveagh Hunt Club and two of its office holders – Alexander Mills and Gareth Mills – are accused of allowing hounds to attack a man as well as the cat which was called Jessie.

And now a third man has been named in connection with the case which is set to go to a contest hearing in May.

At Lisburn Magistrates Court last week a prosecutor revealed that “one of the main protagonists” in the dog attack case had been identified

The lawyer for Lisburn City and Castlereagh Council said that a “Mr Harris had gone to England and the council had difficulty serving him”.

But he added that an address has now been provided and hopefully, the summons would be served imminently.

Although the defendants have yet to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court, Iveagh Hunt Club and representatives Gareth Black and Alexander Mills are charged with two offences in November 2020.

The Banbridge club is accused of allowing a number of foxhouds kept in its charges to kill a cat name Jessie on the Dromara Road, Hillsborough and attack a man at the nearby Edentrillick Road.

Businessmen Gareth Black, from the Shanrod Road, Banbridge and Alexander Mills, of Mullanary Road, Dungannon, face the same charges.

Hunt master Mills works for agricultural machinery firm Alexander Mills in the village of Benburb, Co Tyrone, which specialises in heavy plant machinery and fertiliser.

Their website says: “Alexander Mills have been prominent in the supply of agriculture machinery and farming supplies to the farming industry from 1945. Our business supplies products all over Ireland, Europe and further.”

Co-accused Gareth Black is the managing director of construction project management firm Hughes McMichael Limited, based in Holywood, Co Down, but with offices on University Street in south Belfast.

According to their website the firm “was established over 30 years ago and is now a leading multi-disciplinary practice providing development and construction related services throughout the UK and Ireland.”

In court on Tuesday, the council’s lawyer suggested listing the case for a contest in the middle of next month.

But District Judge Alan White said that given the summons would only be served on the new defendant in the coming days setting a date for the contest in May “would give you a better chance of getting everything together.”

District Judge White scheduled the contest for May 17.