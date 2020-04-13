This is the face of Northern Ireland man Alan Gingles who's charged with killing his granny

This is the man who has been charged with murdering his grandmother in Larne.

Alan Gingles (32) claimed he was "seeing zombies" and expressed concerns about coronavirus when police quizzed him about Elizabeth Dobbin, who was known as Betty.

The 82-year-old was found dead at the home they shared at Dromaine Drive in the Craigyhill area of the harbour town on the evening of March 30.

Her death sent shockwaves through Larne because she was a much-loved figure in the community.

Her relatives are still struggling to come to terms with their loss.

A family member told Sunday Life: "Betty was always a loving and caring influence in not only family life but to those around her in the community.

"She had a warm personality and a smile for every occasion and every eventuality. She was always seeing the bigger picture.

"Betty's going to be very much missed in our family. She was always there for us."

Detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team charged Gingles with murder after a post-mortem examination.

The accused appeared in court earlier this week via video-link from a custody suite at Belfast's Musgrave police station due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He spoke only to confirm that he understood the single charge against him. No bail application was made during the hearing and no further details were revealed about the cause of death.

Gingles' solicitor John Doran said: "This was his grandmother and it's a very tragic situation. Mr Gingles spoke of hearing voices and (of having) concerns about the coronavirus. He also spoke of seeing zombies."

A defence based on diminished responsibility due to some type of psychotic episode is expected to be mounted, the lawyer indicated.

He added: "That clearly will be a matter for expert medical opinion further down the line."

An investigating detective was asked to confirm that the accused had accepted causing Mrs Dobbin's death "very early on" in the course of seven interviews.

The detective replied: "There is no argument with that."

Remanding Gingles in custody to Maghaberry Prison, District Judge George Conner ordered him to appear again by video-link in four weeks.