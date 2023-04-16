‘This will be life-changing’: Derry boy (3) starts spinal treatment in US after mammoth fundraising push

Brave Patrick Deery's mum overwhelmed by support

Patrick on his way to check-in at the airport

Patrick waiting for his plane to take off

Patrick when he was two

A little boy has begun revolutionary treatment in America to correct curves in his spine after well-wishers raised thousands to help cover costs.

Patrick Deery and mum Nikita Burke have flown to Philadelphia three times since September for treatment and face many more trips in the next two years.

The three-year-old, from Londonderry, was born with thoracic levoscoliosis and lumbar dextroscoliosis, forms of scoliosis that caused two major curves in his spine.

While treatment is available at home, it involves surgery and could leave Patrick at risk of respiratory problems and decreased life expectancy.

While researching her son’s health problems online, Nikita discovered the specialised scoliosis treatment offered at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, which could correct the curves and potentially avoid surgery.

Patrick Deery wearing his body cast

Through the support of the community in Derry and a GoFundMe appeal launched last summer, enough money was raised to cover costs for his first year of travelling to the US.

Now preparing for she and her son’s fourth trip across the Atlantic next month, Nikita, who is also mum to Shannon (19) and Abaigh (8), is overjoyed that the treatment appears to be working.

She said: “Thankfully, Patrick was accepted by the hospital straight away.

“We flew out for the first time last September for six days.

“He had an MRI to make sure there was nothing else happening and they then put him in a body cast.

“We had to go back at the start of December, when Patrick was given a second cast, for another four days and then again in February, when they X-rayed him to check progress.

“After just two casts, the curves had reduced by 10 percent from 55 degrees to 45 degrees.

“The consultant said that was brilliant for his age, and we were so glad to hear that.

“It has been hard leaving my other two children, but they understand it is for Patrick and to hopefully get him better.”

Patrick's curved spine

Wearing a body cast that covers most of his torso has been hard on the active three-year-old, but he is a trooper who does not let it stop him from having fun.

“The cast goes across his chest from under his arms to his waist,” Nikita told Sunday Life.

“It has restricted him, but he is coping with it really well.

“He can’t have a bath and he can’t go onto the sand, so there will be no visits to the beach for three years.

“We have had to take the trampoline down and he is not allowed on bouncy castles.

“He is due to start nursery in September, but he won’t be allowed to play with water and sand in the classroom.

“His sleep has been off as well because the cast can be itchy during the night, but he is full of life and doesn’t sit still.

“He keeps going and is always full of beans.

“He knows why he has to wear the cast and he loves showing it to everyone.”

Patrick and sister Abaigh

Patrick wears a specially designed ‘Mehta’ cast to correct the curves in his spine, with doctors having to fit a fresh one every eight weeks.

Mother and son will have four trips to the US every year until 2025, by which time it is hoped the little boy will no longer require treatment.

Fundraising continues because the family still needs to cover travel costs for another two years.

Nikita thanked everyone who had donated to the appeal.

“It’s crazy that we have to go to the other side of the world for this treatment, but I’m so thankful to everyone who is raising funds and supporting us,” she said.

“I have had people I don’t even know messaging me and friends staging fund-raising nights.

“It means the world to me and will be life-changing for Patrick.”

To help support Patrick’s treatment, search for ‘Patrick’s scoliosis treatment in America’ on GoFundMe