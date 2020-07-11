Three arrests after alleged fraud against Northern Ireland pensioners

Police have arrested two men and a woman in connection with a series of alleged brazen frauds against pensioners.

Detectives from the PSNI's Economic Crime Unit arrested the trio as part of an investigation into reports of scams across North Down, Belfast and Newtownabbey.

Police said that on Monday afternoon, officers received a report that a woman in her 70s from the Bangor area had been contacted 20 minutes earlier by a caller telling her she had been a victim of a scam. The woman was persuaded to withdraw cash from her bank and then leave it in her car for the male to check. A male then arrived at her property and took the money from her vehicle.

On Friday, a woman in her nineties, received a call from a male claiming to be from 'a fraud team'. The elderly woman was persuaded to leave her card outside her house in Newtownabbey so the male could take a picture of it. The card was subsequently taken, but thanks to a neighbour who became aware of what had happened, the woman's bank was contacted.

Another woman in her 80s from the Four Winds area was targeted by a male yesterday claiming to be from a telecoms provider who claimed money had been taken from her account. A short time later a man arrived at her property, pushed past her causing to her fall and grabbed her card and bank details.

Police said yesterday that detectives have since arrested a woman, aged 52, on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Two men, aged 46 and 55, have each been arrested on suspicion of three counts of fraud by false representation and burglary. All three remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Joanne Harris said: "I want to take this opportunity to encourage people to take extra precautions to protect themselves and I also want to appeal to family members to do all they can to let their loved ones know, especially those who are vulnerable, to never give out financial details without official verification from their bank."

Anyone concerned they have been a victim of a scam can report the matter to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040.