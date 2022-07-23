Thug jailed for hammer attack at Belfast restaurant

A man who bludgeoned two men with a claw hammer in a Chinese restaurant has been jailed.

Vincent Doran, from Springfield Road in west Belfast, was sentenced to a total of 43 months, half of which is to be spent in prison and the rest on licence.

The judge said the case was “out of the ordinary” given the men he attacked had not made any complaints.

The 33-year-old admitted affray, possessing a hammer with intent to cause GBH, criminal damage and assaulting police.

Craigavon Court was told that two men were having a meal in Yangtze in Donegall Place in the city centre when Doran walked in, lifted a claw hammer out of a shopping bag and hit John Crockard twice on the head.

Doran also struck David Weir twice on the head, chasing him and shouting as he fled to a private area of the restaurant.

Events then moved outside where Doran was seen shouting at a woman before “slamming her into the ground’’.

Such was the fear that a manager of a nearby store closed his shop to protect himself and customers.

The court was told that while none of the people attacked by Doran had given statements to police, officers were able to identity him from CCTV footage.

Yangtze in Donegall Place

Cops spotted Doran on Castle Street a short time after the attacks.

The prosecution said that when he saw police, he put a shopping bag down and started to walk away.

Inside the bag was the hammer and prescription medication in Doran’s name.

When he was arrested, “he was disruptive with police, spitting on two of them, coughing in their faces when they were asking him Covid-related questions and then spitting on the inside of the police vehicle”.

The court was told the attack “had all the hallmarks of a targeted incident”.

A defence lawyer said Doran had a “blackout’’ and could not remember anything about the incident but did admit the footage was “nasty”.

Jailing Doran, the judge said he had a “serious doubt whether his amnesia is a reality or not”.

He also said he could not ignore the fact that he “spat at another human being, especially given the present circumstances of the pandemic”.

During the sentencing hearing, it was also revealed the hammer-wielding thug was in breach of two suspended sentences.