Thug spared jail over arson threat to ex

A MAN who threatened to burn down his ex-partner’s house with her three children inside has been spared jail.

Co Down man Conor Cunningham (28) had denied a series of charges at Newry Magistrates Court including threats to kill, criminal damage and breaching a non-molestation order between August 2020 and May 2021.

But District Judge Eamon King handed Cunningham, of Harbour Road, Kilkeel, a suspended jail term after finding him guilty of those charges and threatening to damage property.

The court heard police were called to the woman’s home in Kilkeel at approximately 9am on May 2 because the accused in breach of a non-molestation and a restraining order, had turned up and was kicking at her door.

Cunningham made threats that he would burn down the woman’s house with her three children inside and would also “smash her face in”.

The injured party told police Cunningham had been at her house the day before, but she had not reported it.

She also admitted to sending “unpleasant” text messages to Cunningham as she had been at the “end of her tether” when she found he had damaged the wing mirror of her car.

Defence barrister Stephen Cunningham asked for any sentence to be suspended and stated that his client would now adhere to the non-molestation order. The judge alluded to Cunningham admitting to police that he had been at the house after he had been contacted by his ex-partner.

“These are serious matters,” said Mr King.

“This is not a game. You have both taken up substantial resources of the State dealing with your toxic relationship.

“I will leave something hanging over the injured party too.

“If you (Cunningham) ever find yourself in Kilkeel outside this woman’s door, no matter if she wanted you over or not, the minimum you will serve if you are before me again is 11 months in prison. To the injured party, I will bound you over on £500 for two years not to send any text, phone call, Snapchat or TikTok, (or) tell him to come round to your house.

Cunningham was sentenced to 11 months in jail suspended for two years.