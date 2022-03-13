Tim McGarry: ‘I’m p****d off I didn’t get to play Pa in Belfast... Ken Branagh ripped me off and I didn’t even get a call’

I should have been given the lead role in NI director’s passion project, jokes Give My Head Peace star McGarry

From Oscar-nominated director Sir Kenneth Branagh to loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, no one who has hit local headlines in recent times escapes the attention of the Hole in the Wall Gang.

As expected, Tim McGarry and Co have politicians in their sights as the latest Give My Head Peace stage show rips through a month of dates.

Tim told Sunday Life: “There is a script and there is a plot and all that, but we do stuff where we muck about with the audience and have a couple of songs.

“We have Pastor Begbie coming out and he does a wee monologue himself. He’s the preacher who gets them all to pray to God and to ask God to punish Steven Gerrard for leaving Rangers and going to Aston Villa.

“We’re very topical — we’re bang up to date. We write up to near the start of the shows and try to keep it as topical as possible, so we’re talking about the protocol and stuff like that.

“We’ve Da out canvassing for Sinn Fein and we have Pastor Begbie standing for election.

“In fact, he’s doing a Jamie Bryson and we’re trying to get him up on top of a wheelie bin, but there’s health and safety to think about.

“We’ll try to get him on top of the wheelie bin and there is a very silly plot through it, but it’s all good craic.

“We talk about the [Troubles prosecution] amnesty, and Pastor Begbie is very annoyed because if he’d have known about the amnesty that’s probably coming, he would have done a lot more during the Troubles. He would have robbed even more post offices for Ulster.”

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast is also on the agenda, and Tim joked that he was angry he wasn’t offered a part.

“We’ll be talking a little bit about the Belfast movie. Da will be doing his version of Belfast, but it’s called West Belfast, with Olivia Nash playing the part of Buddy because she’s the same height as him,” he said. “Some people think the movie be a bit politically correct, and there’s no doubt it’s great publicity for the city, but anyway, we’re having a go at it.

“I’m very p****d off that I didn’t get the part of Pa [played by Jamie Dornan], which is obviously Da by the way — Da/Pa? Where did he come up with that brilliant idea, you know?

“And then he gets Jamie Dornan in it as well. Has Jamie not got enough things to do? He should have given me a part, but anyway.

“Branagh has ripped off my character. Absolutely, 100 per cent. He knew he couldn’t call him Da because everybody knows I’m Da, so that’s what’s happened. I didn’t even get a phone call.

“Mind you, I did say that I would be prepared to swap my ma for Caitriona Balfe.”

Workhorse Tim has a busy year ahead — and not just because of Give My Head Peace. He also has two other returning shows in the pipeline.

He explained: “It looks like The Blame Game will be back later in the year for a new series. We’re not sure when.

“I’m doing another series of The Long and the Short of It, with David Hume, the award-winning history show.

“We’re doing it on radio and trying to get it on telly as well. We’re going around all sorts of paces talking about James Connolly, James Craig, the Fenians and all of that. It’s good craic.

“We were in Enniskillen, Rathmullan and Dungannon, doing a thing about the Flight of the Earls in 1607.

“We were also in Dublin, at Glasnevin Cemetery, looking at the graves of the old Fenians like O’Donovan Rossa.

“I brought David [former Orange Order director of services] into the 1916 Rising museum in the GPO, which was a good experience for him.

“We were all over the place and its only for radio, but we’re hoping to get a telly series out of it because I think it deserves it. It’s a really good format.

“While David and I come from different sides of the fence and disagree about virtually everything politically, we do it in a reasonable manner.

“He’s a lovely fella and we get on very well.”

For now, Tim and friends are in the middle of a month-long stint of 26 performances of Give My Head Peace, including a run of 10 shows at the Grand Opera House in Belfast over a week.

“There’s a bit of stand-up and a topical comedy and there’s silly plots as well,” he said. “It’s the mix that you expect from Give My Head Peace — it’s a good laugh and a good night out.

“We’re acting, dancing, singing and I’m doing stand-up as well... it’s a variety show, for feck’s sake.

“For us, it’s two years since we were on stage. That’s bizarre, so we’ve really enjoyed getting back out there and getting the feel of a proper full-house audience, which we haven’t had for the past couple of years.”