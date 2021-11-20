Time to punish stalkers, not their victims, MLAs told

Many firms have a “head in the sand” approach to internal claims of stalking, MLAs have been warned.

And often it is the victims who have to move away as a result, a senior Department of Justice official has said.

MLAs were told people are also having to change their church, their college or university and where they live.

Deputy director of Criminal Justice Services Brian Grzymek said: “I know of instances where people have been moved to different work areas.

“I have also heard of a lot of cases, however, where the problem is in the ‘too difficult’ pile, and employers bury their head in the sand and hope that the problem will go away.

“That helps no one. There are no easy answers.”

He was talking to the Assembly’s Justice Committee which is examining proposals for a Protection from Stalking Bill in Northern Ireland — the only part of the UK which does not have anti-stalking legislation.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods said the committee had also heard from religious and educational areas where “there is no duty to assist”, adding: “Or it is just that they do not want anything to do with the problem. It is then put on the victims to change, which facilitates further stalking down the road.”

Mr Grzymek replied “Yes, sadly, that is the way.”

North Down MLA Ms Woods went on: “The perpetrator may say that they must continue to attend church because of a religious belief and can, therefore, continue to stalk the victim. It is then put on the victim to change their lifestyle.”

Mr Grzymek said: “The reality is that we know that victims frequently change church, education facility, city and country to get away from stalkers. Victims do not get support.

“Ultimately, if the perpetrator is not prevented, in some cases, where it is not practicable to manage the stalking, the alternative is, say, that the victim does not attend the educational facility. Therefore you are further victimising the victim.

“Whatever way we go, there will be an impact on people’s liberty. We are talking about cases where there is a victim but no criminal standard of evidence and proof.”