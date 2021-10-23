Tom Jones comes to Saintfield as filming begins for TV series

Filming on new mini-series shot in Co Down town

Filming has started in Saintfield on a TV mini-series reimagining the life of fictional hero Tom Jones.

Part of the town centre was sealed off early on Tuesday morning as the cameras rolled for the drama which will be shown across the UK next year.

A former bar on Main Street was floodlit from early morning for the four-part drama which is based on the 18th century novel by Henry Fielding — The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling.

The ITV series stars Solly McLeod as the hero Tom, alongside Sophie Wilde as the heroine Sophia Western.

Tom Jones is the scandalous tale of a young man’s attempt to find a place in the world. It is widely regarded as a British classic and has been adapted previously, notably in the 1963 feature film version starring Albert Finney. The new series is written by Gwyneth Jones, the creator of the Vanity Fair mini-series. Mammoth Screen, which was behind Poldark and Victoria, is one of the companies behind the series.

Gwyneth said: “Tom Jones is the mother of all romcoms and isn’t that just what we all need after the last couple of years of misery? It’s a story where the sun barely stops shining, where love conquers all, and at its warm heart stand a pair of young sweethearts everyone can root for.

“Henry Fielding’s 18th century novel is sexy and fun; it’s also a dramatic roller-coaster, addressing so many modern concerns around consent, sexual equality and the pursuit of happiness. Tom and Sophia overcome enormous obstacles before finding their way home and to each other.

“This is a classic adaptation with a wise soul and a great big smile on its face.”

Filming is expected to continue across Northern Ireland this autumn.

Saintfield has previously been a popular filming location for several episodes of the award-winning Game of Thrones.

One of the TV world’s most closely guarded secrets was played out in a secluded wood close to Saintfield town when filming took place on the eighth and final series of the HBO smash hit.

For a number of weeks in 2018 the night sky was lit late into the night as the woodland, on the Belfast Road, was transformed into the fantasy Seven Kingdoms world of George RR Martin for the finale to the TV series.