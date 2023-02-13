Tommy Fleming: ‘Every time I have played at the Ulster Hall in Belfast I think of Kitty Neeson’

Folk star Tommy Fleming in tribute to movie hero pal Liam’s late mum, a ‘superfan’ who encouraged him to think big

Singer Tommy Fleming and his wife Tina at home in Co Sligo

Singer Tommy Fleming has paid tribute to pal Liam Neeson and his late mum Kitty for helping him in his career.

The Sligo man, who has also dabbled in acting, met the Schindler’s List star in New York in the Nineties.

And Liam’s mum took him under her wing, instructing him to move into her Ballymena home when he was recording an album in Co Antrim.

She quickly became a fan and Tommy (51) said he will be thinking of Kitty, who passed away three years ago aged 94, when he plays Belfast’s Ulster Hall next week.

Liam Neeson with his mother Kitty Neeson

He told the Sunday Life: “One of my first gigs ever in Belfast was in was in St Agnes’ Hall in west Belfast, a tiny little kind of community hall, and I remember Kitty Neeson used to come up.

“I recorded my first album in 1997 in Randalstown and I used to stay with Kitty in Ballymena.

“Because I’d worked with Liam in 1995 in New York I got to know the Neesons very well. And so I used to stay with Kitty.

“And I remember Kitty coming to St Agnes’ Hall and she turned around to me one day and she says: ‘Never mind playing in places like this, it’s time you were standing on the stage in the Ulster Hall, or in the Opera House or one of those venues, that’s what you need to be doing’.

“I’m years playing Belfast, you know. I used to play The Empire, all these great venues.

“And then it moved from The Empire to The Waterfront, from The Waterfront to the Ulster Hall, and I’ve never gone from the Ulster Hall since.

“Our Belfast home is the Ulster Hall.

“And every time when I stand there, I think of Kitty.”

Singer Tommy Fleming and his wife Tina at home in Co Sligo

Tommy is also to play the Millennium Forum in Derry this month, and it’s another city that holds a special place in his heart thanks to one of its famous sons, songwriter Phil Coulter.

He explained: “Phil was a huge part of my career. Phil opened the door.

“It’s 30-something years ago now and I did a lot of it myself, but Phil opened the door.

“I would have been doing pub gigs and club gigs and all of that in noisy places as a 21-year-old. And then he kind of catapulted something really quickly.

“So it went from that to standing on the stage in the National Concert Hall in Dublin, Cork Opera House, then from there onto Carnegie Hall in New York and Boston Symphony Hall.

“So, as a 21, 22-year-old, it wasn’t just catapulted, it was cannonballed very quickly. Basically, this was kind of a sink or swim thing.

“There were two people, really, Phil and Gay Byrne. Gay gave me my first Late Late Show when I was 21. And that opened an awful lot of doors.”

His other connection to the city is his famous version of Danny Boy, set to the traditional Irish melody of The Londonderry Air.

Tommy said: “I’ve been singing that song since I was a kid and I never thought that it would become such a big part of me or part of my career. I never thought that it would be such a part of what I do.

“And you know, there’s times I would say when we’re putting the show together: ‘Will we bother with that this year?’

“And I know damn well if we take it out, we’d get killed.”

Tommy Fleming and Daniel O'Donnell

Tommy, who is touring his latest album All These Years, admitted he has one eye on retirement as he turns 52 in May, and thinks that 55 might be the right age for him to bow out, having had such a stellar career.

The folk star has every right to be philosophical about life, having survived a horror car crash in 1998, when he broke his neck — even though he now considers it one of the best things that ever happened to him.

He told us: “I genuinely believe it because there’s two reasons. When the accident happened, it was the worst thing that ever happened to me. My life was done. I didn’t know what the hell was going to happen.

“As time went by, and it went by slowly, I realised that who I thought were friends and who I thought was important fell by the wayside very, very quickly, not through any choice of mine. They were gone. I was no use anymore. I was surplus to requirements. I ended up on the scrapheap.

Tommy Fleming and country legend Kenny Rogers

“The other thing, the main part of it, was the conditions for me to actually get out of hospital, out of the Mater, were that I couldn’t live back in my flat in Dublin where I lived. I hadn’t lived at home since I was 18.

“And I was now 27 and I had to move back in with my parents for them to nurse me back to health physically, mentally, everything. And it was the worst thing that could have possibly happened in my head.

“Now, when I look back on it, I got to spend over a year sitting in my parents’ house, not being able to go anywhere, and I got to know who my parents were. I got to know them as friends. I got to know them as colleagues. I got to know them as mam and dad.

“As an 18-year-old they annoyed me. They were in my way.

“As a 27-year-old I had the absolute blessing of something being forced upon me that I would never change for the world.

“I’m not religious but I believe in fate. I believe in spirituality.

“Americans would call it the power of the universe.

“I call it: ‘If it’s for you it won’t pass you and if it’s not it will’. That’s how I look at it.”

* Tommy Fleming plays the Ulster Hall, Belfast, on Friday, February 17 and Millennium Forum, Derry, on Friday, February 24. Tickets on sale now from venue box offices and Ticketmaster.