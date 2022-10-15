Tony Browne: Man (54) murdered in Belfast stabbing ‘was a lovely fella’

The man murdered in west Belfast was a “lovely fella and a good friend” according to stunned neighbours and a flood of tributes on social media.

The victim was 54-year-old Tony Browne who was a long-time resident in the Woodside Park area of Poleglass.

Speaking in the wake of his death, neighbours, who wished to remain anonymous, said Mr Browne was a quiet man who “lived for his three dogs”.

“It’s frightening, I’m absolutely shocked, I’ve never seen or heard of anything like this happening in this area, it’s a shock to the whole estate,” one woman said.

“He lived for his three wee dogs, he adored them, I don’t think I’ll ever get over it.”

She added: “All the fella did was sit there and mind his business. He was just a lovely fella and a good friend.”

Woodside Park

Another neighbour, who had only just moved into the area, spoke of her surprise on Friday night when the ambulance arrived.

“We were just watching TV and heard the doors of the ambulance, it’s a shock happening just doors down from you on a quiet street,” she said.

Speaking of the victim she said: “He just sat in his front garden watching his dogs and would talk to people passing by and that’s about it.”

On Saturday afternoon, forensic specialists were examining the interior of the small bungalow where the man was stabbed.

A floral tribute left at the scene

A bunch of flowers with a note of condolence had been fixed to the fence of the property by friends of the murdered man.

Officers were also conducting door-to-door enquiries in the quiet cul-de-sac and the surrounding streets.

West Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker called on the community to work with the police investigation.

Mr Baker said: “A police investigation is underway at Woodside this morning into a very serious incident, which occurred in the area last night.

“I am calling on people to avoid the area if they can and I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”

The Colin Safer Neighbourhood Project Facebook group was flooded with tributes for the man who was well-known in the area.

“So sad, thinking of his family and daughters and son at this horrible time,” wrote one woman.

“RIP. May God help his family and friends get through this,” wrote another. The community group itself posted: “We are sorry to hear that a man from Woodside in Poleglass has passed away as a result of a stabbing.

“Our sincere condolences to the man’s family. Another family distraught as a result of knife crime. RIP.”

Officers examine the scene

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said officers responded to calls of a man being stabbed at a property in the Woodside Park area shortly before 10.05pm on Friday.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead a short time later. A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for murder and possession of a class B controlled drug. She remains in police custody at this time.

DCI McGuinness said: “I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”