Top Belfast chef’s kitchen nightmare on Gordon Ramsay show

A Belfast businessman has labelled his former hero Gordon Ramsay a “shouty actor” after appearing on the celebrity chef’s latest TV show.

Gary Quinn (33) had a classic case of ‘never meet your heroes’ during his time on Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, currently airing on the BBC.

The owner of popular Mexican takeaway business Taquitos was selected alongside 11 other entrepreneurs to take part in the show with the winner scooping a £150,000 prize.

In the first episode Gary took charge of the winning team and managed to cook beef joints on an outdoor grill for a large banquet.

Despite coming out on top in the first task, Gary said he was left a little flat by his experiences on the show.

He told Sunday Life: “I enjoyed the first task and enjoyed winning, it’s always nice to win, it was a nice experience and it was good cooking a banquet for a load of people. I had some really good fun doing it.

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars

“The beef turned out nice but Gordon spat it out of his mouth and said it was too charred, it made good TV though.

“That was the first time I had met him, I was nervous to start off with because he was my hero, you can put the word ‘was’ in capital letters.

“It’s not that we didn’t get on I just didn’t get to know him other than he shows up, shouts at you and f***s off.

“That’s pretty much how it went, I didn’t speak one word to Gordon Ramsay as himself, I just spoke to him on the show really, any time I spoke to him was for the cameras and that’s it.

“I thought I was going over for something a bit more than that but there’s nothing you can do now, it’s over and done with.

“I decided to go on the show because I loved the fact I was going to meet my hero Gordon Ramsay, I wanted to prove myself and win the competition, I can’t say much more than that for now. Meeting him was always something I wanted to tick off my list, who wouldn’t want to meet Gordon Ramsay?”

The BBC show started on March 30 and continues with new episodes on BBC One every Thursday.

Gary says while he enjoyed his time on the show overall he found it challenging to be away from home and his business.

“To be honest it was very difficult being on the show,” he continued. “We were locked in a hotel or were on a bus travelling for the duration of my time on the show and I found that tough.

Gordon Ramsay

“We put ourselves in an environment where we’re being told what to do and we’re not used to that, I found that hard as well and it made my experience that bit more challenging.

“There was a few of the other guys I got on with and a few I didn’t really bother with. It was hard not working, that’s when I thrive when I’m at work.

“It was a good experience in general, even being shouted at by Gordon, we were all able to have a good laugh.”

Gary is now back selling tacos at his two Belfast locations on Donegall Quay at The Big Fish and at Blackstaff Mill in west Belfast.

He added: “Since the show started it has been great, we’ve been flat out at both locations. We were always busy so I don’t know if the show has made that much of a difference but the people of Belfast love our food and maybe over the next few episodes we might get more of a boost.

“It’s just good to be back at work and giving customers what they want, that’s what’s important,” he added.

The next episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars is on BBC One on Thursday at 9pm..