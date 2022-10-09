Top cop reveals devious tactics of child sexual abuse predators

Number of investigations currently active revealed by Sunday Life

More than 700 child abuse investigations are currently ongoing in Northern Ireland, it can be revealed.

This figure is just a snapshot of the scale of the problems because many victims are till too afraid to come forward.

Cruelty, neglect, emotional, physical and sexual abuse – the suffering children are enduring in their own homes – every day.

Sunday Life can reveal the current caseload of the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, which covers all five health trusts here, stands at 736 child abuse investigations.

“With child abusers and child sex abusers it’s all based on opportunity a lot of the time and that why it happens behind closed doors in bedrooms where people should feel safe,’’ explains Detective Chief Inspector Heather Campbell of the Public Protection Branch.

Paedophile Karl Shelsher repeatedly raped his stepdaughter Anya in her bedroom at night – when no-one else was around.

The long sentence handed down was a huge relief to the detectives involved in this case.

“He is a dangerous child sex predator who is now in the best place. It (18 years) show offenders what they can expect,” says Heather Campbell.

“It’s so harrowing because she was so young. The control over who she wasn’t allowed to tell was very important to him.

“No matter what denials he continues to make - the truth is out there. Anya can’t be silenced any more. She has been so brave in coming forward and telling her story.”

That bravery includes going public with the Sunday Life.

“It’s a real selfless act to come out and waive anonymity to speak to yourself, to be so public about something that is so personal, so private, and so hurtful to her. I hope it will encourage others,’’ says the officer.

“My teams have a real heart for the work they do and cases like this, they see the reward in terms of the sentencing and justice Anya hopefully now feels and the closure it brings. That is also important.”

Anyone who wants to report abuse can contact police on 101, or in an emergency, 999.