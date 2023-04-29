Top NI mountaineer Noel Hanna laid to rest after passing away in the Himalayas

The funeral of the well-known adventurer Noel Hanna took place on Saturday following his sudden death in the Himalayas last week.

Aged just 56, the Co Down man passed away unexpectedly after climbing the world’s 10th highest mountain, the 26,500ft high Annapurna.

Mr Hanna, a former RUC reservist, was said to be Ireland’s most accomplished mountaineer but died overnight during the descent from the mountain.

On Saturday family and close friends took part in a private funeral service at Roselawn crematorium Castlereagh before gathering for a celebration of his life at the Stormont Hotel in east Belfast.

Though no cause of death has yet been disclosed, Mr Hanna’s wife said he had returned to Camp 4 on Annapurna to take some hot soup in his tent but “fell asleep never to awaken again”.

“No drama, no big story. It was his time to go and he died in the Himalayas, what better place? For my mountain man, sleep well Noel,” she added.

He is survived by Lynne, brother Malcolm and sister Irene.

Among the Dromara man’s many mountaineering feats was becoming the first person from the island of Ireland to climb the world’s second highest mountain K2 in 2018 and had summited Mt Everest 10 times.

While known for his accomplishment in the Himalayas, the Mourne mountains still held a special place in his heart, describing them a “God’s own country”.

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Group joined in the tributes to Mr Hanna, saying: “Noel was without doubt Ireland’s most accomplished mountaineer, a tremendous ambassador for mountaineering, and a truly inspirational figure whose influence reached many corners of the globe while also keeping his roots well and truly embedded back here in the Mournes.

“Noel was an absolute gentleman, totally unassuming and a friend to many of our team.”

They added: “Our thoughts are with Lynne, Noel’s wider family and friends at this time.”

Mr Hanna even set a Himalayan first with Lynne when in 2016 they became the first married couple to climb Mount Everest from the Nepalese and Tibetan sides.

In a 2019 interview with Sunday Life, Mr Hanna spoke frankly about the dangers involved in taking on some of the world’s highest and most challenging peaks.

“You know when you go away there is a chance you’re not coming back but that’s just the way we live and if you were to think about that every time you went out the door, then there’s no point really living life,” he said.

Despite his impressive list of climbing achievements, Mr Hanna remained admirably modest about his feats and once told an audience of mountaineering enthusiasts: “Everybody out there, if they put the effort and the time in, can do what I’ve done.

“There’s nothing special about anybody that climbs Everest.”