‘Trafficked’ man one of five held over Tyrone cannabis farm

Five men have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis farm in the Tulnacross Road area of Cookstown.

Thursday’s raid on the farm involved a significant operation with helicopter footage picking up an item being thrown into a hedge which turned out to be a gun and ammunition.

One of those accused claims he is a victim of human trafficking having been transported from Monaghan and held against his will.

Appearing before a special court sitting on Saturday were Robertas Sciolokovas from Knockamell Park, Armagh, Tautvydis Skinderis of Festival Road, Portadown, and Zidrunas Sauklys and Renaldas Talock, both of no fixed abode, who are jointly charged with cultivating cannabis, false imprisonment, assault causing actual bodily harm, possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and dishonesty diverting and using electricity.

Sauklys is further accused of illegal entry into UK in breach of a deportation order.

A fifth man, Simas Skulmis of Tullnacross Road, Cookstown, who claims to have been trafficked, is charged with cultivating cannabis, dishonestly using electricity, possessing a firearm in public and illegal entry into the UK in breach of a deportation order.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court Skulmis had requested help from police and officers found him with a number of facial injuries at the Cookstown property.

While he was engaging with police four men were spotted fleeing from the house on foot, all of whom were pursued and detained.

Skulmis was taken to hospital for treatment and when later interviewed, he claimed to have been trafficked from Monaghan and held against his will.

The officer said he told them: "There may have been cannabis cultivation going on and made reference to a firearm in the property, which he contended was pointed at him, but he refused to say which of the four men had done so."

The court heard helicopter footage observed an item being thrown into a hedge and when searched this was found to be a handgun and ammunition.

The detective confirmed a check showed Skulmis was deported in May 2022 as a result of criminal convictions. As a result of his claim he was trafficked and referrals have been made to specialist PSNI officers and the Home Office.

Skinderis, the only suspect to apply for bail, was released to his Portadown address while the others were remanded in custody.

All will appear again on March 29.