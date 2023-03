Two years after her lowest point, Kirsty is slimmer, fitter and happier than ever

School teacher Kirsty Chapman who has lost over four stone in weight with the aid of personal trainer Rodger Greenaway at The Fitness Shed, Clonmore. (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

If you've stood on the scales over the last few days and found yourself wondering where those extra pounds came from, you're not alone.