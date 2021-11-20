Training provision for new GPs in NI has more than doubled, reveals Robin Swann

Training provision for new GPs has more than doubled in Northern Ireland - and the first cohort has already begun studies.

The Ulster University students will also be learning "on the ground", according to Health Minister Robin Swann.

Facing questions over when people can expect regular face-to-face contact with GPS to resume, he said the number of places on the GP Training Programme has already expanded to 111 - an increase of 71pc since 2015.

"It is important to ensure the delivery of quality training that will encourage medical students to choose a career in General Practice.

"I am delighted therefore that the first cohort of medical students has recently entered the Ulster University Medical School.

"I am particularly pleased that a feature of the UU's curriculum is the emphasis on learning in primary care settings," Mr Swann went on.

But the Ulster Unionist Minister also added: "Let me be clear that the increase in demand for GP-led services cannot be met solely by increasing the number of GPs."

In addition up to £1.7m has been earmarked to improve telephone infrastructure and accessibility, including the use of online systems for ordering repeat prescriptions, freeing up telephone lines and staff time.

And also £3.8m has been announced to support additional patient care measures through the coming winter.

The most recent figures show that in March of this year there were 1,410 GPs working in Northern Ireland - an increase of three pc on the previous year and up by 19pc since 2014.

However at the same time the number of whole time equivalent GPs has fallen by eight pc in the same time period, against a backdrop of rising demand for GP services even before that was compounded by the added pressures of Covid-19.

Mr Swann continued: "In the meantime I want to give reassurance that GP practices are open and will continue to provide both face to face appointments and alternative consultation appointments for patients as appropriate.

"It is essential however that we make use of all the tools at our disposal to ensure that we can make the best use of the available resources. Primary care is not sustainable unless it continues to transform in order to do this."