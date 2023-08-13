Transgender esports champ ‘living life she was meant to lead’

Gamer finds love with new partner and wins gold for NI after leaving old identity behind

Emma on the podium at the European games in Poland

An inspirational transgender esports star is using her gaming profile to champion diversity.

Emma Rose (32), from Coleraine, spent most of her life as a man battling depression and suicidal thoughts, unaware of what was causing her misery.

Two years ago, while being fitted for a wedding suit, she realised she had been struggling with gender dysphoria and no longer could continue with life as Stephen Henry.

Coming out as a transgender woman at the age of 30 was both a challenge and a relief, and now Emma is helping others in her position.

Emma and partner Christina Saunders

She won gold for Northern Ireland in the football category of last year’s Commonwealth Esport Championships, and silver for Team GB at the European games in Poland.

“I hope I can help others realise that it’s okay to be themselves and follow their dreams,’’ she said.

“If I can come from a small council estate in Northern Ireland, raised by a single mum after my father left us, overcome suicidal thoughts during my long battle with depression and mental health issues and represent my country and nation, they can too.

“I’m a loud, proud transgender woman from Northern Ireland, and I want to use my profile as a gamer to talk about diversity and inclusion in esports, including how to handle online hate, using my own lived experiences.

“Everything you can think of has been said to me. I’ve been told to go and kill myself and been called sick.

“I’ve had death threats — some pretty serious — with one person saying that they were going to kill me.

“Finally, I am now confident about who I am and what I stand for. I would rather the hate be aimed at me than someone who maybe hasn’t as thick a skin as I have.

“I will happily take the heat so other people don’t have to.”

Emma at the Commonwealth Esports Championships

Broadcast engineer Emma’s new-found confidence has been a long time coming.

She spent the first 30 years of her life trying to fit in, joining the rugby team at her all-boys secondary school and getting engaged to her long-term girlfriend in her 20s.

It was the approach of her wedding in 2021 which proved a turning point.

“I always felt different, even as a kid. I always felt that I didn’t fit in. I was a nerdy kid and loved video games, music and performing arts,” she said.

“I loved to dress up and put on a dress, which I got to do with performing arts. I spent most of my time online because I didn’t fit in with the real world.

“I went to an all-boys school and did feel that I wasn’t supposed to be there. I struggled through it and tried to do typical boys’ things.

“I was 16 or 17 when I came across Kim Petras, who is an international superstar now, and her story about starting gender corrective treatment at the age of 14.

“That really opened my eyes, but it still never clicked that maybe that’s what I should be doing.

“When I was growing up, being transgender was not as public as it is now and it was not really recognised.

“Coming from Northern Ireland, I felt that it was not going to be an option for me.”

Emma picking up silver for Team GB

In the meantime, Emma continued to live her life, doing everything she felt was expected of her as a male.

Her wedding was initially due to take place in 2020 but was postponed three times because of the pandemic — something she believes saved her life.

“I was in the relationship for eight years and developed a bit of a drinking problem,” she said.

“I would just drink until I couldn’t remember anything and would find myself lying on the floor, crying my eyes out.

“My stag party was two days before the first lockdown, and our wedding was put back a few times because of the pandemic, thankfully. If it hadn’t been I probably wouldn’t be here now.

“I remember going for a fitting for my suit and I just broke down in the changing room and couldn’t stop crying, feeling I was lost.

“That evening, I couldn’t sleep, so I wrote myself a letter to try and figure out why I felt so wrong.

“It was basically a spider diagram linking my bad thoughts to gender dysphoria and feeling out of place.

“On finishing my letter, it felt like my brain was clapping for me to say that I’d finally caught up and could start taking control of my life.

“It was like a eureka moment, but I worried how I would live my life authentically without letting people down.

“Then I realised, ‘I either do it or I don’t be here’, and not being here would hurt people more.”

Emma and Christina

Emma came out in January 2021 and has not looked back since.

The terrible suicidal thoughts and depression that dogged most of her life largely fell away.

“It was terrifying but super-gratifying. My big fear was letting people down. My mum was amazing. I explained that I might not be the son she thought, but I am still the same person — I just look different,’’ she said.

“It was also terrifying to figure out the woman I was, what my style was and how I would be as a woman in my head.

“The relief though was incredible, and it was like my depression immediately started to fade so quickly.

“Once I had the acceptance of my family, I didn’t care what anyone else thought — and I did lose a few friends.”

Emma on the podium at the European games in Poland

Two years after coming out, Emma has found happiness with a new partner, Christina Saunders, who recently proposed to her during a trip to see her beloved Arsenal play in London.

She now wants to take her online gaming up a gear and is trying to save the more than £20,000 she will need for three gender-affirming surgeries.

“The wait on the NHS just to see a consultant to discuss the transition is six and a half years, which will take me into my 40s probably before surgery is done,’’ Emma explained.

“I have a good job. Gaming has opened up so many opportunities to me, and I would love to be able to focus more on streaming my gaming online and perhaps get an income from it.

“I also want to help make the internet a more welcoming place for women and under-represented communities.

Kim Petras

“Winning gold for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games for esports led to me being flown all over the UK to events and schools and colleges, talking about careers in esports, representation, diversity and how to tackle online hate.

“I also got to go to Las Vegas to attend the esports awards and rub shoulders with the stars in esports, something that I never dreamed I would be able to do.

“Life is amazing. I am so happy I have a fantastic new fiancee and I can’t believe I am engaged to the most amazing person and living the life I was meant to.”