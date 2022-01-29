Translink and Samaritans unite in fight against suicide

Translink’s drive to help combat the growing scourge of suicide is shifting up a gear.

The transport company is intensifying its work with The Samaritans to offer key tips for assisting people in despair.

And it plans further initiatives with the crisis calls organisation later in the year.

New posters are now being placed at train and bus stations along with other locations — advising people how they could respond to relatives and friends who may be depressed.

The ‘Top Tips for becoming a better listener’ include:

using open questions which require more than a ‘yes or no’ answer — for example, “Tell me more”;

don’t offer advice but ‘say it back’ to make sure you understand their situation, and;

have courage — don’t feel you need to fill in silences and don’t be put off by a negative response.

The initiative comes after alarming new statistics showed the rate of lives lost to suicides in Northern Ireland increased by more than 30 per cent over a four-year period.

Official statistics show that in 2020 — the last year for which full figures are finalised — there were a total of 198 people who took their own lives, up from 149 four years earlier in 2016.

And initial provisional figures for last year show a total of 71 deaths by suicide between January and March.

A Translink spokeswoman said: “We are currently rolling out this latest poster campaign with listening tips to help guide people on how to listen to friends and family who may need support and encouragement to talk.”

Links between the company and the voluntary organisation now go back almost 10 years, when a hard-hitting campaign — ‘We’re in Your Corner’ — was aimed at Translink employees dealing with people in distress.

The initiative was aimed in particular at men who are three times more likely to take their own lives than women.

The latest poster campaign comes after Belfast Samaritans director Sue Cunningham issued a call for new volunteers.

“One of the main priorities at the moment is increasing the number of listening volunteers. There is always a natural fluctuation with volunteer numbers, some leave and others join,” she said.

“But when Covid first hit forcing face-to-face recruitment and training to come to a halt, this caused a gap in new volunteers joining the branch.

“The pandemic forced a significant number of listening volunteers to step back from duties, to close our doors to face-to-face callers and cease most of our outreach activities. This has put pressure on our branch and similarly the whole organisation.

“However, enquiries from potential volunteers increased, and progressing those inquiries was reliant on Samaritans’ recruitment and training programmes being adapted to be delivered virtually, which took a little time.

“We have great recruitment and training teams who are also volunteers who have adapted remarkably and are working hard to catch-up, and it’s great to see new enthusiastic faces already appearing in the branch.”