Travel junkie Sumbul Jahangir linked to IFA fraud case

This is the globe-trotting travel blogger linked with her husband to an alleged massive fraud against the Irish Football Association.

Newtownards-based Sumbul Jahangir appeared in court on Friday alongside her accountant husband Muhammad Naeem.

Jahangir (36) describes herself on social media as a "world traveller, film-maker, blogger, dreamer and adrenaline junkie".

Her husband Naeem (39) faces the majority of the charges over the alleged double invoicing scam against the IFA in Belfast.

He is charged with eight offences, including fraud by abuse of position between January 2018 and last August.

Ms Jahangir faces a single charge of possessing criminal property during the same period.

The pair, both Pakistani nationals, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court last Friday and were released on continuing bail to appear again on March 26 while the Public Prosecution Service prepares a full file.

Outside court Naeem told our reporter he could not comment on the case and Jahangir ignored questions about her travel blogs.

Ms Jahangir is a prolific travel blogger who boasts of posting travel content twice a week to her Facebook account Travel Is The Answer.

According to her Facebook page, the self-confessed travel junkie has visited numerous countries since February 2019 including Turkey, Switzerland, Scotland, Holland, England and holiday destinations here in Northern Ireland.

The jet-setter also boasts of staying in cave rooms in Cappadocia, Turkey, skydiving in England and climbing the Schilthorn in the Bernese Alps in Switzerland.

Ms Jahangir uploaded a series of pictures of a trip to the Lake District on January 24.

On social media she says: "My name is Sumbul and I am inflicted [sic] with the travel bug.

"I am passionate about exploring and learning about this beautiful, stunning and awesome world.

"Nature just takes my breath away. In my opinion there is beauty everywhere in this world. You just need the eye to see it. I am going to share all my travels with the rest of the world through this channel because I strongly believe everyone should get a chance to see the immense beauty and positivity this world has to offer.

"Its high time to stop focusing on the negative and appreciate the tons of positivity we easily take for granted every day.

"Besides, travelling is the best way to grow and broaden your perspective. So stay tuned and come along to explore with me! New Videos Every Week!!!"

The couple are based at Drumhirk Avenue, Newtownards.

Partner Muhammad Naeem is accused of abusing his position by duplicating invoices and making fraudulent payments, with the intention of causing loss to the IFA, "on numerous occasions".

He is further accused of making payments into bank accounts held in his name during the alleged scam and concealing, converting, transferring and removing criminal property from Northern Ireland.

Jahangir - who has described herself in Companies House records as a consultant, company director and photographer - is charged with one count of possessing criminal property.

According to Companies House, Naeem is the director of seven dissolved businesses which were registered in Northern Ireland and England. Naeem resigned last February from an accountancy services firm called Solvers Business Services Ltd, which was registered to an address in University Avenue in south Belfast.

On the listings, he describes himself as either a consultant, accountant or business consultant.

But his wife is a director of three firms registered to offices in the university area of south Belfast, concerned with business security and office cleaning.

One of the firms, Solvers Services Ltd, was only founded in November last year.

The husband and wife are joint directors of two Belfast firms just launched in September last year - Solvers Cleaning Services and Solvers Security Services.

Sumbul Jahangir had previously had two companies registered in Milton Keynes and one in London and at one point described herself as a photographer.

There is no suggestion that any of the companies with which the pair are involved have anything to do with the alleged fraud.