Trial of ex-soldier Neil Elliott accused of Thai sex worker’s murder delayed

NI man allegedly confessed to cops he killed prostitute with snooker cue while high on drugs

A shamed ex-Royal Irish Regiment soldier who allegedly admitted killing a Thai sex worker has had his trial adjourned until next year.

Fermanagh man Neil Elliott (48), who was kicked out of the Army after robbing a milkman, was arrested and charged with murder in April last year after telling police in Pattaya he killed the prostitute with a broken snooker cue while high on drugs.

His trial for murdering the sex worker was due to begin last week, but his lawyer Donlawat Chaisriha said the case had been adjourned until January because of Covid and witness and evidence issues.

He described the delay as “a very long adjournment, the longest I have seen yet”.

Months after his arrest last year, a bearded Elliott was reportedly spotted by several people in the Enniskillen and Monea areas of Co Fermanagh, where he is believed to own several properties. It was revealed in September last year that gardai were hunting him after being alerted that he was on the run and living in Co Cavan.

Despite the reports, Elliott attended a number of preliminary hearings at Pattaya Provincial Court after entering not guilty pleas.

Elliott coughed up 1,000,000 baht — more than £25,000 — for bail before leaving Thailand on one of the three or four passports he is believed to possess.

He returned to the country to attend the pre-trial hearings and enter pleas. If Elliott fails to show up for his trial next year, an arrest warrant will be issued and he will forfeit his bail money.

Sources said the former soldier is a wealthy man.

Companies House records show that his electrical firm, which he wound up last year, had assets of £400,000 in 2015, including £204,000 cash in hand, with Elliott as the sole shareholder.

Despite the sightings last year, the PSNI said it was not looking for Elliott, seemingly conflicting with a statement from Irish police saying the two forces were working together to track him down.

When Sunday Life spoke to several members of the Elliott family in September last year, they said they had not heard from him since the alleged murder.

ARREST: Thai cops swoop on Neil Elliott in Pattaya last year

Elliott’s mother, who lives on the outskirts of Enniskillen, was visibly emotional when asked about the killing of the sex worker.

Asked whether she would encourage her son to co-operate with authorities, she replied: “No. I don’t want to speak about it. It’s been very stressful.”

The thug was jailed and expelled from the Army for robbing a Fermanagh milkman whose hands were tied by an accomplice in January 1992.

Elliott remains well-known in the county despite having lived in Thailand for some time. Locals said he brought a Thai girlfriend back home on a recent visit.

“Elliott has houses scattered all around Fermanagh. One of the houses he owns is rented out as an Airbnb. It was in the garage at the rear where he staged his illegal poker schools,” one explained.

CCTV images released by Thai police in May showed Elliott picking up a woman, named locally as Onn, before taking her on his motorbike back to his detached home, which had a large Ulster flag in the window.

Police officers picked him up on a nearby street after he left his property and crashed a motorcycle. They provided scene of crime photographs showing the broken snooker cue he allegedly used to kill the sex worker.

Elliott is said to have admitted bingeing on a powerful drug called yaba — a mix of speed and caffeine — before attacking Onn. Thai police said: “We found the victim in the bathroom. She had stab wounds on her neck and on her right wrist.

“The suspect met her and took her home. He said they both used drugs, which led to chaos. He attacked her until she was dead.”