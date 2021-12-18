Tributes paid to murdered mum-of-four Caoimhe Morgan as suspect held

Tributes have flooded in for the mother-of-four murdered in north Belfast.

Caoimhe Morgan (30) was found at a house on Harcourt Drive, between the Oldpark and Cliftonville Roads, on Saturday morning. She is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

The terraced property was taped off last night as forensic officers examined the scene and bagged items to be taken away for further examination.

Joanne Lavery, a relative of Ms Morgan, paid tribute to her on Saturday evening with a poignant Facebook post above her photograph.

“RIP Caoimhe Morgan. Thinking of my aunt Kate, Big Philip, cousins and your four babies,” she wrote.

“Heart-breaking news, still can’t believe it. Rest easy beautiful.”

Caoimhe Morgan with her new blonde hair-do

Her post was met with dozens of messages of condolence and sympathy on Saturday night.

“Absolutely heartbreaking, RIP Caoimhe. Her poor children with Christmas round the corner, God bless them,” replied one woman.

Another woman who knew Ms Morgan, Sinead Earley, said on Facebook: “RIP Caoimhe, may God look after your family and kids.”

Infrastructure Minister and SDLP MLA for North Belfast Nichola Mallon also expressed her sadness at the news of a murder in her constituency.

“The local community is deeply shocked to learn of the suspected murder of a woman in Harcourt Drive in north Belfast this morning,” she said.

“This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine.”

Police at the house where her body was found

The devoted mum, who went to the former Little Flower Girls’ School in north Belfast, posted her last update on Facebook on Friday afternoon with a picture of her new blonde hair-do.

But her profile is packed with adoring posts about her cherished children, documenting their births and progress as they grow up.

The police’s major investigation team is treating Ms Morgan’s death as a murder and arrested a 30-year-old man who was still in custody at the time of going to press.

Ms Morgan’s body was removed from the property to undergo a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Caoimhe Morgan

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

In a Tweet last night about the killing in north Belfast and the shooting of man named locally as Mark Hall in the west of the city., the PSNI said: “Tragically, today we are investigating two murders in the Belfast area. At this time there is no reason to suspect any link between the two and speculation is unhelpful to police investigations.”