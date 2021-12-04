Tributes paid to schoolgirl (5) who died suddenly

Maggie Black (5) from Glenarm, Co Antrim, died suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

TRIBUTES have been paid to five-year-old Maggie Black who died suddenly after suffering from stomach pains.

Maggie, from Glenarm, Co Antrim, fell ill in the early hours of Wednesday morning before being rushed to Antrim Area Hospital.

Despite efforts to treat the little girl she died a short time later leaving her family devastated and a community in shock.

On Friday night it was reported her family were still waiting to find out the cause of death.

In the days since she died tributes have poured in on social media for the Primary 2 pupil at St John's Primary School in Carnlough.

Emma McDermott, who’s daughter attended school with Maggie, said her classmates would remember the happiness she brought into their lives.

Posting on Facebook she said: “Little Maggie Black, what a precious, kind and beautiful little girl.

“All of your friends in p2 will miss you so much. We are all thinking about your mummy, daddy and your big brother and sister.

“We will continue to talk about you and the fun and joy you brought to class. God bless you wee Maggie”

Her aunt Margaret Quinn told the Irish News the family are living their "worst nightmare".

She said her niece, who was affectionately known as `Wee Maggie', "lit up a room”, adding: "She was one of those children that everybody just warmed to.

“She was always smiling. She was just special. She had a special gift. She stole everybody's heart."

The five-year-old was a member of the under-6 team at St John's Camogie Club in Carnlough.

She followed in the footsteps of her older sister Eimear who also plays for the club and her older brother, Charlie, who plays for Shane Uí Néill GAC in Glenarm.

Her aunt Margaret said the little girl "loved camogie”, adding: “The sticks were handed down. She picked up a stick and went out to play and enjoyed it and she went for the craic as well."

Margaret said her niece, who had dreamed of becoming a doctor, "couldn't wait until Christmas" but never got the chance to meet her Elf on the Shelf or open an advent calender which had been "sitting at the side of her bed".

Another aunt, Karen Black, said her niece was a "beautiful soul” and the family “are eternally grateful that she had such a happy life."