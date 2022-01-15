Tributes to caretaker found dead in Buncrana

A post-mortem has been conducted and the results of this examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation. Stock image

Tributes were paid on Saturday to a former Londonderry man who was found dead in Donegal on Friday evening.

The body of John Kelly, who was in his 50s, was found in a laneway in Buncrana shortly after 7.30pm.

He had had been living in Buncrana for more than 25 years and had worked as a caretaker years at St Oran’s National School in Cockhill

He is survived by his wife, Anita, and their son and daughter.

Hundreds of people took part in a vigil for Mr Kelly at St Oran’s School, on Saturday night and a Book of Condolence will be open at the school on Sunday from 12noon to 6pm.

Mr Kelly's body was discovered lying in a laneway behind a row of houses in the vicinity of Knockalla Drive in the town.

Gardaí are continuing to examine the scene where his body was found in what they have described as “unexplained circumstances.”

The body remained at the scene overnight on Friday and the office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau were notified and attended the scene on Saturday.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the results of this examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

St Oran's Parents Association posted a glowing tribute to Mr Kelly on social media.

It stated: "It is with very heavy heart that we have to inform you that our dear caretaker, John Kelly, has departed this life. We are heartbroken as John enriched the lives of all he met.

"He cared for our building but more importantly, he cared for each and every one of us, from the youngest child to the oldest adult. May his very gentle soul Rest In Peace."

SInn Fein TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn posted: “The community of Buncrana is heartbroken at the loss of John Kelly.

“John was a beloved caretaker at St Oran’s School, Cockhill for 20 years and this evening the school organised a vigil for him attended by hundreds of children, parents and teachers. Our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”