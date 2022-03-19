Tributes to Enniskillen man who died suddenly

Tributes have been paid to a “legend” of an Enniskillen man following his sudden death just days ago.

Robert Doogan, known as Bob, was found dead in an apartment in Carnmore Lodge, off the Cornagrade Road, sometime on Friday morning.

The 33-year-old was a father-of-two girls, Ella and Jessie, according to a death notice posted yesterday.

He is survived by his father and mother, Geoff and Jill Doogan, along with sister Lisa.

On Saturday his cousin, Diane Doogan, posted an emotional tribute to Robert, who was godfather to her son.

“The last time I saw you I told you I cannot believe you’re 33, six days later I'm posting this,” she wrote on Facebook.

“My cousin, my best friend you'll forever be, I will let James know how much of a legend his godfather was.

“I still disbelieve your gone I am still waiting on you to text me back. I'll deeply miss our daily snaps I’ll miss having you there to phone to cry, to laugh, to complain, I’ll miss all of it.

“I'll cherish everyday we spent together. My heart is bleeding for uncle Geoff, Jill and Lisa. My heart is broken for Louise and the girls.

“Robert James Doogan you've had the most special part to play in my life and I’ll love you, laugh and cry about our memories until I'm with you laughing again. To we meet again.”

Robert Doogan

His friend Blane Alexander Bailey also paid tribute to his tragic pal on news of his death.

“I am still trying to digest the absolute shock of the death of Robert James "Bob" Doogan,” he wrote on Facebook.

“This a tragedy that has me lost for words. Where do I even begin to start when reflecting on the life and crack of Bob Doogan?

“I want to publicly pass on my deepest sympathy to his grieving family, to his parents Geoffrey and Jill, to his sister Lisa, his grandparents Jimmy and Angel and to his dear children.

“You are all in my thoughts and prayers at this sad time and may God bless and comfort you all.

“I will sum this tribute up by simply saying thank you Bob for the unique and wonderful person and mate you were lad.”

Robert’s funeral is due to take place at Rossorry Parish Church in the town at 2pm on Tuesday followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Sunday Life that officers attended the scene of the sudden death but said there are no further details at present.