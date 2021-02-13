Tributes to young mother Brigid Wilkinson killed alongside partner in Ballymoney crash

Tributes have flooded in from GAA circles to the young woman killed alongside her partner in a horrific road crash.

Mother-of-three Brigid Wilkinson died after the car she was travelling in collided with another vehicle between Ballymoney and Ballycastle in Co Antrim on Friday.

Her partner Owen Og McMullan (25), from Armoy, was also killed in the smash between a blue Honda and silver Ford on the Moyarget Road at around 4.50pm.

A woman, named locally as Siobhan McGowan, was also involved in the collision was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Ms Wilkinson (21), who was originally from Ballycastle, played football for the Antrim Ladies Under 14 county team and club football for north Belfast side Ardoyne Kickhams.

The official Antrim Ladies Gaelic Football Association said in a Facebook post on Saturday: “Everyone at Antrim LGFA is deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic passing of one of our former U14 county player Brigid Wilkinson last night in Ballycastle.

“She was an extremely talented young player and a lovely girl both on and off the field. Our sympathies and prayers are with Brigid’s family along with the McMullan family, especially thinking of their three young children.

“Our condolences are also with all her friends in Ardoyne and Ballycastle. RIP Brigid.”

Her former club said: “We are saddened to hear of the untimely passing of Brigid Wilkinson. Brigid was one of the first Gaelic for Girls with the club. Our condolences to her family and friends at this sad time.”

Friends and neighbours of the couple, who lived in Ballycastle, also paid tribute to the pair following their deaths.

One posted on Saturday: “Completely speechless. What is this life my two wee neighbours? In absolute shock, use left your mark here that’s for sure, two wee rockets you will never be forgotten, forever young you two.”

Mr McMullan’s uncle, Brian McMullan, said it was a “very sad day for both families and all their friends”.

Independent councillor for the The Glens, Padraig McShane, said the local community was numb with grief.

“To the families and friends of the deceased, we as a community would offer our sincere sympathies,” he said.

“The focus of everyone’s prayers is now with Siobhan McGowan who is in a critical condition in hospital.”

Police have appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage that could assist with their inquiries to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1274 of 12/02/21.