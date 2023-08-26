Trio remanded after serious assault in Belfast city centre

A trio of men were remanded in custody on Saturday after appearing in court accused of a serious assault on two men in Belfast city centre.

Thomas Connolly (19), William Cuthbert (35) and Andrew McFadden (26), all of no fixed abode, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

Connolly faces a single count of inflicting grievous bodily harm on one of the men on Bradbury Place on Thursday.

Cuthbert is accused of stealing a passport belonging to one of the men, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a dumbbell, with intent to commit an indictable offence and causing criminal damage to a TV, an Xbox and a PlayStation.

McFadden is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, namely a dumbbell, with intent to commit an indictable offence, causing criminal damage to a TV, an Xbox and a PlayStation, damaging a police vehicle and assault, All three men were remanded back into custody to appear via videolink next week.