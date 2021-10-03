Troubled Katie axed from her Belfast gig

Friends’ fears for former glamour model as she starts rehab ahead of possible jail term for drink driving

TREATMENT: Katie Price is currently getting the help she needs at The Priory

A glamorous make-up event in Belfast next month starring reality TV star Katie Price has been cancelled after she was convicted of drink-driving following a dramatic crash.

The Balmoral Hotel in west Belfast last night pulled the plug on the £80 per ticket Make-Up Masterclass event planned for November 20.

A spokesman for the hotel told Sunday Life a decision had been made to cancel the event in light of events last week and the “fluid situation”.

The mum-of-five, who has been banned from driving six times, flipped her car on a country road near her West Sussex home last week after an all-night bender.

DANGEROUS: Katie flipped her car while drink driving

Price (43) admitted a string of offences including drink-driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance at Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The ex-glamour model’s sentence was deferred until December 15 on the condition she have treatment at the famous Priory Centre rehab facility and not commit any further offences.

Chair of the bench Julie Hutton gave Price an interim driving ban, warning her: “We regularly send people to prison for driving whilst disqualified.”

Price had been due to attend a ‘Make-up Masterclass’ event at the Balmoral Hotel in November.

And advertising for the event remained on the hotel’s Facebook page days after the much publicised crash and court case.

Katie on the red carpet in 2015

But last night a hotel spokesman explained that the organisers of the event, understood to be Katie Price’s merchandising company, had been informed of the decision to cancel.

He said: “The event was only agreed last week and within 24 hours the news of Katie Price’s unfortunate situation was made public.

“In view of the sensitivities and time-scales surrounding the case, and the situation being very fluid, the decision was made to cancel the event at The Balmoral Hotel.

“The organisers of the event were contacted explaining the decision.”

He added they had asked the organisers to remove any reference to the Balmoral Hotel from their official website.

The Saturday, November 20, event had been advertised as: “Join Katie Price for a day filled with make-up! Katie will share her top make-up looks and explain how to recreate them alongside her make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd using her favourite make-up products and own make-up line.

“Everyone will get a chance to meet Katie & take a photo with her and ask her questions during the masterclass. You will get a goody bag worth £20 on the day.”

Immediately following the crash last week Price admitted to cops she had taken drugs and later tested positive for cocaine.

Katie, covered with a blanket, leaves Crawley Magistrates Court last Wednesday

Joe Harrington, Price’s defence solicitor, told Crawley Magistrates Court: “As I understand it, she had been drinking, she was lonely, and she decided to go and see a friend who lived a relatively short distance away and that is when the incident happened.

“She has had a lot of personal problems recently.

“Currently she is in the process of bankruptcy proceedings, so her house may be repossessed.

“So, quite a lot going on in this lady’s life, a really difficult period.”

On Thursday it was reported Price had agreed to not have any contact with the outside world via her mobile phone while she is in recovery in The Priory for four weeks.

A source told MailOnline friends had been trying to contact the former model since her arrival at the famed rehabilitation centre on Wednesday but say she is no longer reachable as she prepares to tackle her drink and drug demons.

The news came just hours after Katie was spotted for the first time since she crashed her BMW while double the drink-drive limit after leaving her home to allegedly hunt for drugs during an all-night alcohol and cocaine bender.

She was pictured in the passenger seat of a car driven by her father on Wednesday afternoon en route to The Priory.

MailOnline reported Katie, who was already serving a six-month driving ban, had left her property at 5am to pick up more drugs shortly before the crash.

BEAUTY: Katie at the height of her fame in 2005

It was later reported on Thursday she had got behind the wheel after having an argument with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

A source said: “Katie and Carl had a massive row and things escalated.

“She’s been under a lot of pressure over the past few weeks and it seems she just snapped. Katie went off the grid for eight hours as friends tried to track her down.”

Price faces being jailed when she is sentenced in December.

The model has no driving licence after being disqualified for two years in October 2019 and has been banned from the roads six times in total.

Last October she spent five weeks in The Priory and her children threatened to “never speak to her again” if she took cocaine after her last course of treatment there.

Price is mum to Junior (16) and Princess (14), who she shares with Peter Andre, as well as Jett (8) and Bunny (7) with Kieran Hayler — and Harvey (18) with Dwight Yorke.

After her stint in The Priory last October, Price vowed to take regular drugs tests to prove she was clean and keep a promise to her children.