Troubles ‘broke my heart’, Sharon Stone says recounting Belfast visit

Actress Sharon Stone has described her trip to Belfast before the Covid-19 pandemic as "a joy" but admitted "some things broke my heart" as she learned about the Troubles.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy via video link on Friday night's RTE Late Late Show, she talked about the holiday to visit her friend, peace activist Betty Williams. She died in March 2020, two months after they met in Belfast.

"I was very blessed to have met and become so close with Betty Williams and it was a tremendous heartbreak when we lost her... Betty did so many good things and continued her humanitarian work all over the world, we had done some good things together," Stone told Tubridy.

"It was a year ago last January that we came over and spent some good time with her. We just really wanted to see her and spend time with her and come and give her some love, I didn’t realise she was so close to the end of her life at that time or that we would lose her to Covid-19."

During her time in Northern Ireland the Basic Instinct star took a Black Cab tour to see the peace walls and other sights across Belfast.

"It was such a joy to go and see it. I did a lot of things because I hadn’t been to Belfast before so I was fortunate enough to take one of those Black Cab tours and spend a day with a great driver," she recalled.

"I had the opportunity to walk and get out of the cab in all of these different places and see so many things, some things broke my heart, I remember standing in the street and crying, it was so heartbreaking to imagine... I hate to see countries in unrest and to see all of the terrible things we do to each other..."