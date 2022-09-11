Turf war forces Ballymena drug dealer from his home

Ballymena cocaine dealer lying low after clash with rivals

Jim Kenny's house in Ballymena, which is now boarded up

A convicted cocaine dealer has vacated his Ballymena home after clashing with rival criminals.

Locals say Jim Kenny hurriedly left the now-boarded-up Knockeen Road property following a row with other pushers. They claim the argument was over control of drugs turf in the Ballykeel estate.

The 60-year-old thug is understood to be still living in the area with a close associate, but is lying low over fears he could be arrested by police.

The PSNI has been cracking down hard on dealing in Ballymena, making several recent arrests and raiding suspected drug houses.

“Kenny disappeared overnight and the house was boarded up by the landlord,” a source told Sunday Life.

“He has been arguing with other dealers over drugs and money. It would seem he has been threatened, because he just got up and left.

“Kenny likes to pretend he’s a hard man, but he’s nothing more than a loudmouth who sits around all day smoking dope.”

Kenny, who is due in Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer a speeding charge, remains heavily involved in the drugs trade, claim Ballykeel residents. They have also linked him to heroin baron Noel Johnston, who fell to his death from a third-floor flat last year.

Our source added: “Johnston used to be one of the biggest drug dealers in Northern Ireland and was a close associate until he died last year.

“Jim Kenny was never at that high level, but he would be a big enough dealer in Ballykeel.” Kenny’s other criminal pals include convicted drug dealer Daly Mooney (29), who was once caught sniffing cocaine in a PSNI cell, and Kurtis Mitchell (28), who served a prison sentence for stealing cash from his granny to buy drugs.

Our source said: “Jim Kenny surrounds himself with the dregs of society. All he cares about is selling drugs, taking drugs and chasing after women.”

Kenny previously served a five-year prison sentence after police stopped him driving a car through Belfast with £11,000 of cocaine in the boot.

Undercover officers watched him travel from Ballymena to collect the drugs at a house off the Ormeau Road in Belfast. Searches inside the property uncovered a kilo-and-a-half of cocaine hidden in the kitchen and half a kilo of the drug stashed in the front garden. The entire haul was worth £112,000.

Kenny confessed the drugs had been cut in his Ballymena home and that he had taken it to Belfast for a fee of £500. He later pleaded guilty to being knowingly concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, possessing them with intent to supply, entering an arrangement to acquire criminal property, and possessing an imitation firearm without a licence.

Convicted alongside him of cocaine dealing was Dungannon man Dwayne Mullan (35).

After getting out of prison Kenny moved back to the Ballykeel estate where he, according to neighbours, continues to deal drugs.

He also achieved minor fame after claiming to own a talking dog, posting videos on YouTube of his pooch Maud supposedly growling, “I love you”.

